NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 17 — The daughter of former television presenter and actress Regina Re is set to face a murder charge over the death of her 86-year-old grandmother, Dorita Lasinder Macharia, while her mother and brother will be charged with being accessories after the fact to murder.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) confirmed on Tuesday, November 17, that it had approved charges against Thandie Malaika Wanjiku Gitao, Regina Wambui Macharia Gitao, popularly known as Regina Re, and Alton Jimmy Macharia.

Thandie will face a murder charge under Sections 203 and 204 of the Penal Code, while Regina and Alton will be charged under Section 222 as read with Section 396(1) of the Penal Code.

The two are accused of interfering with the crime scene to conceal evidence and cover up Thandie’s alleged involvement in the killing.

The three are expected to appear before the Kibera courts on Wednesday, November 18, for plea-taking.

A postmortem examination conducted on November 3 by government pathologist Dr Bernard Midia established that Macharia died from severe blood loss following multiple sharp-force injuries, including stab wounds to the neck.

The examination found that the injuries had severed blood vessels, including the external jugular veins, resulting in massive external bleeding.

Investigators also recovered clothing belonging to Thandie and the deceased, bloodstained towels and carpet samples, which were submitted to the Government Chemist for forensic analysis.

During Tuesday’s court proceedings, the respondents sought permission to attend a memorial service and the deceased’s burial, scheduled for Wednesday in Burano.

Their lawyers argued that attending the events would allow the family to achieve closure, adding that the respondents had cooperated with investigators and had not interfered with the investigations.

However, the prosecution opposed the request, citing the seriousness of the offences and the risk that the respondents could abscond.

It also raised concerns about their security if released to attend the burial.

The court declined to release them and directed that they remain in custody pending plea-taking.

Meanwhile, Immanuel Munyeki, who had also been held in connection with the investigations, was released on November 12 after prosecutors informed the court that investigators had found no evidence linking him to the murder.