Endometriosis: Kirinyaga MP urges Government to include treatment under SHA

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 5- Kirinyaga Woman Representative Njeri Maina has called for urgent government intervention to tackle the growing burden of endometriosis among Kenyan women and girls, warning that delayed diagnosis, limited specialised care and high treatment costs are forcing many to suffer for years without help.

Ms Maina told the National Assembly that endometriosis should no longer be viewed as a private medical problem, saying the chronic condition has far-reaching public health, social and economic consequences.

Endometriosis occurs when tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus. It can cause severe pelvic and menstrual pain, heavy bleeding, fatigue and, in some cases, infertility.

Ms Maina said many women are forced to visit several health facilities before receiving a correct diagnosis, with their symptoms often dismissed as normal menstrual discomfort.

“Many Kenyan women consequently suffer silently for years, moving from one health facility to another before receiving an accurate diagnosis,” she said.

The MP said the condition can disrupt schooling, employment and family life, resulting in lost income and placing a significant financial burden on affected women and their families.

She said the problem is particularly acute for women living outside major urban centres, where access to specialists, diagnostic equipment and appropriate treatment remains limited.

Ms Maina called for endometriosis services to be incorporated into the Universal Health Coverage agenda and covered under the Social Health Authority (SHA), arguing that cost should not prevent women from accessing diagnosis and treatment.

She also urged the Government to decentralise diagnostic and specialised treatment services to county and regional referral hospitals to reduce the burden of travelling to major cities for care.

The legislator further called for increased training of healthcare workers to improve early detection, as well as comprehensive menstrual health education for girls and women.

She proposed national research to establish the prevalence of endometriosis in Kenya and quantify its economic and social impact, saying reliable data would help inform policy and resource allocation.

Ms Maina also called for clear national guidelines on the diagnosis, referral, treatment and long-term management of the condition.

She said Kenya’s menstrual health agenda should go beyond providing sanitary products to ensuring women and girls have accurate information about their bodies and know when to seek medical attention.

“Severe or incapacitating menstrual pain should not be normalised,” she said, urging women and girls experiencing persistent or debilitating pain to seek medical assessment.

Globally, endometriosis is estimated to affect about one in 10 women and girls of reproductive age. Despite its prevalence, the condition remains poorly understood and is frequently misdiagnosed, leaving many patients without timely treatment.

Ms Maina said the effects extend beyond physical pain, with affected women facing stigma, missed educational and employment opportunities, financial hardship and a reduced quality of life.

She also paid tribute to women who have used their personal experiences to raise awareness about endometriosis, including media personality Natalie Githinji and the late Mary Jambi Koikai.

Koikai, popularly known as Jambi Koikai, became a prominent endometriosis campaigner after publicly sharing her long battle with the condition and using her platform to advocate for greater awareness and better care.

Ms Maina said Koikai’s advocacy helped bring endometriosis into the national conversation and encouraged other women to speak openly about a condition that had long been surrounded by stigma and misunderstanding.

“The greatest homage we can pay to her and to every woman living with endometriosis is to translate awareness into meaningful policy and accessible healthcare,” she said.

Ms Maina urged the Government to strengthen public awareness campaigns, improve early diagnosis and make treatment affordable and accessible across the country.

She said tackling endometriosis would require a coordinated approach involving health education, properly trained healthcare workers, research, affordable treatment and decentralised specialised services.

“No woman should have to endure years of debilitating pain before receiving a diagnosis and appropriate care,” she said.