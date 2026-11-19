NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 19 – Global financial brokerage firm HFM is banking on its partnership with English Premier League club Arsenal FC to strengthen its brand presence and expand its reach among Kenyan consumers as competition for customers in the financial trading market intensifies.

The company is leveraging Arsenal’s sizeable following in Kenya to build consumer awareness and create new engagement opportunities, with the arrival of the Premier League trophy in Nairobi forming part of its broader marketing strategy.

HFM, which operates as a multi-asset brokerage firm and is regulated by the Capital Markets Authority (CMA), said the partnership provides an opportunity to connect its financial services business with football audiences, particularly younger consumers who may be interested in participating in financial markets.

HFM Kenya Chief Executive Officer Alex Karanja said the company intends to use the global partnership to build relationships with local customers while introducing financial market participation to a wider audience.

“Over and above bringing to the country a team or a trophy that reflects the passion of a team that unites a lot of Kenyans, we’d want that excitement to also perhaps be extended to the financial markets,” Karanja said.

The strategy comes as financial services providers increasingly turn to sports sponsorships and other consumer-facing partnerships to differentiate their brands and reach potential customers beyond conventional advertising channels.

For HFM, Arsenal’s popularity offers access to an established football audience, although the commercial success of the partnership will ultimately depend on whether the increased visibility translates into customer acquisition and sustained business growth.

The brokerage firm has not disclosed the financial value of the Arsenal partnership, its marketing expenditure in Kenya or the number of new customers it expects to acquire through the arrangement.

HFM Kenya Country Head Bernard Nyaga said the company also intends to use the partnership to promote a more disciplined approach to financial trading, particularly around planning, patience and risk management.

“This is away from what we traditionally, or what we see all over, the fastness of trying to make a return. No, it is patience,” Nyaga said.

The Nairobi trophy visit is part of an African tour that began in Nigeria and will proceed to Cape Town, South Africa, on November 21.

Karanja described the Nairobi engagement as the beginning of further activities under the multi-year partnership.

He said HFM would consider further initiatives based on feedback from the Kenyan market, including opportunities to extend the partnership’s benefits to the country’s wider football ecosystem.