There was a time when sushi in Nairobi came with a certain sense of occasion. It was the kind of meal reserved for a special dinner, an unfamiliar restaurant or a dining experience that called for a little adventure. For many, the idea of eating raw fish, navigating unfamiliar ingredients or knowing which roll to order was enough to keep sushi at arm’s length.

That relationship is beginning to change.

Today, sushi is becoming a more familiar sight on Nairobi’s restaurant menus. More diners are willing to explore it, ask questions and return for the dishes they enjoy. What was once considered an exclusive dining experience is gradually finding its place in the city’s wider food culture, reflecting a growing appetite for international cuisines and new culinary experiences.

For Chef Phayan Rityim, Chef de Cuisine at Upepo, the Pan-Asian rooftop restaurant at Kwetu Nairobi, Curio Collection by Hilton, this change has been encouraging to witness.

With 26 years of experience working with Pan-Asian cuisine across Bangkok, the UAE and Australia, Phayan has spent much of his career immersed in the techniques and traditions behind Asian cooking. His introduction to Japanese cuisine came through working directly with Japanese chefs in the UAE and Australia, experiences that shaped his understanding of sushi as a craft built on discipline, respect for ingredients and attention to detail.

He believes one of the biggest changes in Nairobi has been the willingness of diners to explore.

“When sushi first began appearing more widely in Nairobi, many diners regarded it as something unfamiliar, perhaps even intimidating, and often reserved for special occasions. Today, I see a different level of openness,” he says.

Travel, social media and Nairobi’s increasingly diverse restaurant scene have all played a part in introducing people to cuisines beyond what they traditionally know. But the shift goes beyond exposure. Diners are increasingly interested in food that offers something more than a meal: an opportunity to discover new flavours, textures and ways of eating.

Sushi fits naturally into that curiosity. Its appeal lies in the combination of freshness, technique and presentation, with each element contributing to the final experience.

Yet, part of making sushi more accessible is addressing what people think they already know about it.

One of the most common misconceptions, Phayan explains, is that all sushi contains raw fish. In reality, sushi takes many forms, with seasoned rice at the centre of the preparation. There are options featuring cooked seafood, vegetables and different combinations of ingredients, making it far more varied than many first-time diners imagine.

For someone approaching sushi for the first time, his advice is simple: start with what you know.

Choose ingredients you already enjoy, ask the chef or service team questions and allow yourself to explore gradually. There is no requirement to begin with raw fish or to understand every variety before sitting down at the table.

That openness is particularly important as restaurants introduce more diners to sushi while maintaining the integrity of the cuisine.

For Phayan, creativity should always begin with an understanding of the fundamentals. The preparation of the rice, careful knife work, ingredient quality and balance remain central to good sushi. Chefs can experiment with flavours, textures and presentation, but the foundations should never be lost.

It is a balance between respecting tradition and responding to the tastes of a changing audience.

At Upepo, the restaurant’s broader Pan-Asian identity provides room to celebrate both. The aim is to bring together thoughtful technique, creativity and hospitality, allowing guests to enjoy the food without feeling intimidated by it.

And while the ingredients matter, the experience extends beyond what is on the plate. The precision of each cut, the proportion of rice to filling and the presentation all contribute to sushi’s appeal. Just as important is the environment in which it is served. A diner who feels comfortable asking about an unfamiliar ingredient or seeking a recommendation is more likely to enjoy the experience and return to explore further.

Looking ahead, Phayan believes sushi has room to become an increasingly familiar dining choice in Kenya. The opportunity for restaurants is to welcome new diners without compromising on quality, ensuring that good preparation and knowledgeable service remain part of the experience.

This growing interest is also creating more opportunities for Nairobi’s dining community to come together around the cuisine.

One such opportunity is Sushi With Pleasure, a month-long celebration of sushi taking place across Nairobi from 5 to 30 November. The campaign brings together participating restaurants, inviting diners to discover different sushi experiences, explore menus and spend more time getting to know the cuisine.

Featuring restaurants including Social House, Thai Chi, Inti, KWETU Curio, Ezoand Akira, the campaign offers an opportunity to experience the variety of sushi available across the city, whether one is already a sushi enthusiast or considering their first order.

It is also a reminder that exploring a new cuisine does not have to be complicated. Sometimes, it begins with choosing a restaurant, asking for a recommendation and being willing to try something different.

For a city whose dining scene continues to evolve, sushi’s growing presence is part of a much wider story about changing tastes and a willingness to explore.

And perhaps that is where its appeal lies. Beyond the presentation and the craft, sushi offers something