Zoho, a global technology company, marks 10 years of Zoho Desk, its customer service platform, which now serves more than 125,000 businesses across 155 countries. Since its launch in 2016, the platform has continued to evolve through sustained investment in product development, introducing new capabilities designed to help businesses improve customer service operations and deliver better customer experiences.

To mark the milestone, Zoho is introducing new enhancements to Zoho Desk, including Automation Studio, a no-code workflow builder, and Workstation, an enhanced workspace that allows customer service representatives to customise their ticket interface to suit their working preferences.

As customer expectations continue to evolve, businesses are increasingly looking for ways to simplify service operations, improve productivity and manage customer interactions more efficiently. The latest enhancements provide organisations with greater flexibility in managing workflows and configuring their customer service environments to support more effective operations.

“Over the past decade, Zoho Desk has continued to evolve alongside the changing needs of businesses and their customers. We recognise that delivering effective customer services requires more than just managing customer interactions; it also means equipping teams with the right tools to work efficiently,” said Veerakumar Natarajan, Country Head, Zoho Kenya. With enhancements such as Automation Studio and Workstation, we are giving businesses greater flexibility to streamline their and create working environments that support their teams. Reaching the 10-year milestone, while serving more than 125,000 businesses worldwide, reflects our continued commitment to building technology that makes a practical difference to businesses of all sizes.”

Simplifying customer service operations through workflow automation

Automation Studio is a no-code visual builder that enables administrators to design and manage connected service workflows. The capability allows businesses to create more structured processes by combining conditional branches, parallel actions, built-in delays and configurable action sequences within a single workflow.

Administrators can also use the output of one action as the input for the next, allowing different steps within a process to work together. This provides businesses with greater flexibility when designing workflows and managing service operations, while reducing the complexity associated with coordinating multiple actions.

By enabling organisations to configure connected workflows within a single environment, Automation Studio helps streamline service processes and supports more consistent operational management.

Enhancing productivity with a customisable workspace

Zoho Desk also introduces Workstation, an enhanced workspace that gives customer service representatives greater flexibility in how they interact with and manage support tickets.

Representatives can choose from six predefined interface styles: Standard, Classic, Modern, Compact, Superior and Advanced. Alternatively, they can use a custom builder to drag, drop and rearrange four supported panels on the Ticket Details page.

This flexibility allows representatives to organise their workspace according to their preferences and working requirements, making relevant ticket information easier to access and helping teams manage their daily responsibilities more efficiently.

Together, Automation Studio and Workstation provide businesses with additional tools to streamline service workflows and improve the working experience of customer service teams.

Continuing a decade of customer service innovation

Since its introduction in 2016, Zoho Desk has grown to serve more than 125,000 businesses across 155 countries. Its development reflects Zoho’s continued investment in building technology that helps organisations address evolving customer service needs.

The latest enhancements further this commitment by introducing AI-assisted capabilities that simplify workflow configuration and support more efficient service operations. By making workflow creation more intuitive, Zoho Desk enables administrators to spend less time configuring processes and more time focusing on improving service delivery.

Pricing and availability

Automation Studio is available from the Professional edition of Zoho Desk, while Workstation is available in the Enterprise edition.

Zoho’s Privacy Pledge

Zoho respects user privacy and does not run on an ad-revenue model in any part of its business, including its free products. The company owns and operates its own data centres, giving it full oversight of customer data privacy and security.

More than 150 million users worldwide, across more than 1 million paying organisations, rely on Zoho to run their businesses, including Zoho itself.