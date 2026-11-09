TikTok Removes Over 750,000 Videos For Platform Violations In Kenya

TikTok has released its Q2 Community Guidelines Enforcement Report highlighting its continuous commitment to fostering a safe and trusted space for its users.

In the second quarter (April-June) of 2026, TikTok removed 750 185 videos in Kenya for violating its Community Guidelines. Of these, about 99.8% were removed proactively before anyone reported them, and 93.8% taken down within 24 hours of being posted. These figures underscore TikTok’s continued investment in advanced detection systems and rapid response mechanisms designed to limit the spread of harmful content.

Additionally, TikTok removed over 46 000 accounts in Kenya suspected to belong to users under the age of 13 and over 26 million globally, for violation of its Community Guidelines, highlighting the platform’s commitment to protecting younger users online.

Globally, TikTok removed approximately 188.3 million of the more than 42.2 billion videos published on the platform in Q2 2026, which represents about 0.4% of the total. Automated systems detected 97.4% of these violations, while 99.5% of the videos were removed before being reported by users and 92.7% within 24 hours of posting. TikTok also reinstated around 6.3 million videos following successful appeals by users.

TikTok LIVE

TikTok continues to take action against violations during LIVE broadcasts to support a safer experience for its community. TikTok interrupted 80,640 LIVE rooms in Kenya for violations of its guidelines. Globally, TikTok took action, including warnings and demonetisation, on 47,176,654 LIVE sessions and 26,781,135 LIVE creators for violating the platform’s LIVE monetisation guidelines. Warnings serve as an opportunity to educate creators when their content may breach LIVE monetisation policies, allowing them to make necessary changes.

Deepening AI transparency

As AI tools become more widely used, TikTok continues to strengthen its efforts to identify and remove harmful or misleading AI-generated content (AIGC), while requiring creators to label realistic AI-generated material. In Kenya, nearly 11,000 videos were removed under its policy on edited media and AIGC during this period. These efforts are supported by creator labelling tools, automated detection, and C2PA Content Credentials technology that helps users identify content created or significantly altered using AI.

To further educate users on how to safely use AI, TikTok recently launched an in-app AI Literacy Hub in Kenya, providing users with guidance on how to spot AI-generated content, use AI tools responsibly, and understand how TikTok supports safe AI experiences. The Hub is live globally and can be accessed by searching for AI-related terms on the platform.

Globally, TikTok’s automated enforcement systems detected and removed 183,344,707 videos during Q2 2026, with automated enforcement (trend models and AI moderation) reaching its highest ever percentage contribution to total video removals at 97.4%. During the same period, TikTok reinstated 6.3 million videos following successful appeals