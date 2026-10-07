Kenya to host global military AI summit in Nairobi in 2027

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 7, 2026 — Kenya will host the fourth Responsible Artificial Intelligence in the Military Domain (REAIM) Summit in Nairobi in April 2027, marking the first time the global forum will be held in Africa.

The summit, scheduled for April 14–15, will bring together governments, defence institutions, technology companies, academia, researchers, civil society and international organisations to address the growing integration of artificial intelligence into military and security operations.

Kenya’s Special Envoy on Technology, Philip Thigo, who chaired the preparations for the Nairobi summit, said Kenya’s hosting of the forum would bring African perspectives more directly into international discussions on the development and use of AI in the military domain.

The summit will focus on moving beyond broad commitments towards practical implementation, including building national capabilities, strengthening institutional preparedness and promoting responsible use of AI in defence and security.

“Hosting REAIM in Nairobi also brings African perspectives more directly into the international discussions shaping norms, practices, and cooperation around AI in the military domain,” Thigo said.

The Nairobi meeting is expected to draw participants from across the global defence, technology and policy communities as countries grapple with the implications of increasingly sophisticated AI systems in military applications.

Thigo said the summit would also deepen international cooperation as artificial intelligence becomes more integrated into defence and security systems.

The choice of Nairobi gives Kenya a platform to place African priorities and experiences within a global conversation increasingly focused on governance, accountability and responsible deployment of military AI.