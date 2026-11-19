NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 19 – A US-led consortium selected to develop the mineral-rich Mrima Hill deposit in Kwale County has pledged to establish mineral processing and refining capacity in Kenya, in a move aimed at retaining more value from the country’s strategic mineral resources.

Frontier Minerals Consortium, comprising Bunker Hill Mining Corp., American Resources Corporation and ReElement Technologies Corporation, said its proposal would prioritise in-country processing, Kenyan employment, local supplier opportunities and technical skills development.

The consortium’s selection by the Government marks the next phase in efforts to develop Mrima Hill, which contains deposits of niobium, rare earth elements and other minerals considered important to global industrial and technology supply chains.

However, the selection does not grant the consortium an immediate licence to prospect or mine, with the company required to complete statutory licensing procedures, community consultations and environmental assessments before undertaking exploration activities.

Brad Barnett, Managing Member of Frontier Minerals, said the consortium intended to maximise the economic benefits of the mineral deposit through local value addition.

“We will undertake a thoroughly studied and respectful approach to optimising the value of this critical mineral deposit, with a focus on delivering value chain capture for Kenya, including processing and refining of minerals in-country,” Barnett said.

He said the consortium would also invest in capacity-building and opportunities for Kenyan workers, businesses and the wider economy.

“We intend to create lasting opportunities for Kenyan workers, businesses and the wider economy through capacity-building and targeted investment, while prioritising environmental management and performance.”

The proposed approach would involve developing processing and refining facilities in Kenya rather than exporting mineral concentrates for processing elsewhere, potentially creating additional economic opportunities through the mineral value chain.

Frontier said its consortium members brought together expertise in mining, critical mineral supply chains and advanced refining technologies, with ReElement Technologies providing proprietary separation and purification technology for producing high-purity critical minerals.

The company said its refining technology had been validated across 15 rare earth and critical minerals and was already being used to produce multiple high-purity materials for customers.

It cited its refining facility in Marion, Indiana, in the United States, as a potential reference model for deploying advanced processing capacity in Kenya, subject to the necessary approvals.

The consortium said a full feasibility study would determine the most appropriate mining and processing methods, infrastructure requirements, project costs and commercial viability.

The study would also assess environmental, social and cultural heritage considerations, alongside opportunities for Kenyan participation in the project.

Community consent

Frontier acknowledged the environmental, cultural and social significance of Mrima Hill, saying meaningful engagement with host communities would be central to the project’s development.

The company said it would undertake environmental and social assessments to identify potential impacts and establish mitigation measures in line with Kenyan laws and regulatory requirements.

“Frontier recognises the environmental, cultural and social significance of Mrima Hill and the importance of ensuring that local communities are meaningfully involved as the project progresses,” it said.

“The consortium is committed to engaging openly and transparently with local communities and the relevant authorities.”

The consortium said its selection marks an “important milestone in the development of Mrima Hill and the beginning of the next phase of work.”

Its selection follows the Government’s conclusion of a competitive tendering process for strategic mineral development projects across the country.

Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs Cabinet Secretary Hassan Ali Joho announced that the Ministry had issued Notices of Intention to Award to the highest-scoring responsive bidders after completing the evaluation and statutory procurement reviews.

Besides Mrima Hill, a joint venture between Fangda Special Steel Technology Co. Ltd and Sinohydro Corporation was selected for the Kang’ura Chromite Development Project in Samburu County and the Kamacabi Copper Development Project in Tharaka Nithi County.

The tendering process, however, did not produce qualifying responsive bids for the Lali Hills Manganese Project in Tana River County and the Kiritiri Coltan Project in Embu County.

Joho said successful bidders would be required to engage host communities, landowners, county leadership and other stakeholders and obtain the necessary consents under the Mining Act before applying for prospecting licences.

“An award at the end of a tender process is not a licence to immediately break ground; rather, it is the gateway to meaningful local partnership and strict regulatory compliance,” he said.

The prospecting licence applications will be submitted through the Ministry’s Online Mining Cadastre portal and subjected to scrutiny by the Mineral Rights Board, which will make recommendations before the Cabinet Secretary grants the licences.

Frontier said it was ready to begin the licensing process, which will include securing a Prospecting Licence, obtaining the required community consents and an Environmental and Social Impact Assessment licence from the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA).

Exploration and the full feasibility study can only proceed after the necessary approvals have been secured.

A subsequent Mining Licence application would be supported by the feasibility study and a Community Development Agreement.