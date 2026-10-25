Kenya Met Warns of Heavy Rains, Strong Winds in Nairobi and 40 Counties

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 25 – The Kenya Meteorological Department has warned of moderate to heavy rainfall, gusty winds and potential flash floods across several parts of the country, urging residents to remain vigilant and take precautionary measures.

In an advisory issued on Sunday, the weather agency said rainfall exceeding 20 millimetres within 24 hours was expected in the Coast region, Northeastern Kenya, the Highlands West and East of the Rift Valley, the Central Highlands, including parts of Nairobi, and sections of the Southeastern Lowlands.

The rainfall is likely to be accompanied by gusty winds, with strong southerly to southeasterly winds exceeding 25 knots, equivalent to approximately 46 kilometres per hour, expected over coastal, eastern and northern regions.

The department cautioned that the weather conditions could reduce visibility and increase the risk of flash floods, particularly in flood-prone areas.

According to the meteorological department, the counties expected to experience the adverse weather include Kwale, Mombasa, Kilifi, Tana River and Lamu in the Coast region.

In Northeastern and northern Kenya, the advisory covers Garissa, Wajir, Mandera, Marsabit and Isiolo.

Other affected counties include Migori, Nyamira, Bungoma, Busia, Kakamega, Vihiga, West Pokot, Baringo, Elgeyo Marakwet, Trans Nzoia, Nandi, Uasin Gishu, Nakuru, Siaya, Kisumu, Homa Bay, Kisii, Kericho and Bomet.

The warning also covers Kiambu, Embu, Murang’a, Kirinyaga, Nyandarua, Nyeri, Laikipia, Tharaka-Nithi, Meru, Narok and Kajiado.

Parts of Nairobi, Taita Taveta, Kitui, Machakos and Makueni are also expected to experience the rainfall.

Residents in the affected areas have been advised to monitor weather updates and remain alert to changing conditions.

The department cautioned that flash floods could occur even in locations that have not experienced intense rainfall.

It explained that floodwaters may flow downstream from areas receiving heavy rain, posing risks to residents living near rivers and other drainage channels.

Residents have therefore been urged to avoid crossing flooded roads, rivers and streams and to keep away from areas where water levels are rising.

Motorists have also been advised to exercise caution because heavy rainfall and poor visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.

The advisory comes amid concerns over the dangers associated with sudden flooding, particularly in low-lying areas and settlements near waterways.

The meteorological department also warned residents to take precautions against lightning strikes during the expected rainfall.

People have been advised to avoid seeking shelter under trees or staying near grilled windows during thunderstorms to minimise exposure to lightning.

Residents are encouraged to seek shelter in safe buildings and remain alert to official weather updates as conditions develop.

The department said vigilance was necessary across all the affected counties, particularly in areas expected to experience strong winds and heavy rainfall.

In addition to the rainfall, strong southerly to southeasterly winds exceeding 25 knots are expected across coastal, eastern and northern parts of the country.

The gusty conditions could affect outdoor activities and create hazardous conditions in exposed areas.

Residents have been urged to secure loose objects and exercise caution where strong winds may pose a risk.

The Kenya Meteorological Department advised people in the affected areas to remain alert to the possibility of rapidly changing weather conditions and follow official updates for further guidance.