Tourists, Travelers Stranded as Herdsmen Block Narok–Suswa Highway Over Alleged Cattle Theft

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 25 – Dozens of tourists and other travelers were on Sunday stranded at Orekule, along the Narok–Suswa highway, after local herdsmen blocked the busy road while demanding the recovery of cows allegedly stolen last night.

The incident disrupted traffic along the key transport corridor leading to the world-famous Maasai Mara National Reserve, raising concerns over delays for tourists, motorists and other road users traveling to and from the region.

According to reports from the scene, the herdsmen mounted the road blockade in protest over the alleged theft of their livestock, demanding that the missing cows be returned.

The standoff has left numerous vehicles stuck along the highway, with travelers facing uncertainty over when the road will reopen.

The Narok–Suswa route is an important link for visitors heading to the Maasai Mara, one of Kenya’s leading tourism destinations, as well as for residents and businesses that depend on the road for transport and trade.

The blockade could cause significant inconvenience to tourists on safari itineraries, tour operators and motorists traveling through the area.

It remains unclear whether security agencies have intervened to resolve the standoff or whether negotiations are underway between the herders and local authorities.

Travelers using the route are advised to exercise caution, monitor updates from local authorities and avoid the affected section where possible until the situation is resolved.