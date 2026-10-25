Over 2.4mn Learners to Begin KPSEA, KJSEA Assessments on Monday

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 25 – More than 2.4 million learners across Kenya are expected to begin their Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) and Kenya Junior School Education Assessment (KJSEA) on Monday, October 26, following the completion of preparations by the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC).

The five-day national assessment exercise will begin at 8:30am, with candidates in Grade 6 sitting the KPSEA and those in Grade 9 undertaking the KJSEA.

KNEC data shows that 1,298,089 Grade 6 learners are registered for the KPSEA, while 1,130,669 Grade 9 learners will sit the KJSEA.

The two assessments bring the total number of candidates to 2,428,758, marking a significant milestone in the implementation of Kenya’s Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC).

KNEC has announced that preparations for the assessments are complete, paving the way for the nationwide exercise.

Candidates completed their rehearsals on Friday, ahead of the start of the assessments, as examination officials and teachers finalised arrangements at assessment centres across the country.

Teachers, supervisors and other examination personnel have been urged to uphold integrity and ensure that the exercise is conducted in accordance with the established guidelines.

Security officials have also reported a calm situation ahead of the assessments, with preparations in place for the nationwide exercise.

The KJSEA is a key component of the Competency-Based Curriculum, assessing learners at the end of Grade 9 as they prepare to transition to senior school.

The results will contribute to decisions on learners’ progression to senior school, marking an important stage in the country’s ongoing education reforms.

Meanwhile, the KPSEA will assess Grade 6 learners as they complete primary-level education under the CBC framework.

The two assessments are part of the government’s efforts to implement competency-based learning and evaluate learners’ progress at key stages of basic education.

With preparations complete and rehearsals concluded, attention now turns to the start of the five-day exercise, which will involve candidates, teachers and examination officials across the country.