KPSEA, KJSEA Exams Begin Smoothly in Nyamira Despite Heavy Rains

NYAMIRA, Kenya, Oct 26 — The Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) and Kenya Junior Secondary Education Assessment (KJSEA) examinations have kicked off smoothly in Nyamira County, with no incidents reported despite heavy morning rains.

Nyamira County Commissioner Benson Leparmorijo said examination materials were successfully delivered to all centres across the county despite the downpour.

Speaking while monitoring the exercise on Monday, Leparmorijo said the county security team had put in place adequate measures to safeguard the integrity of the national assessments and ensure the safety of learners and examination personnel.

“We experienced heavy downpour this morning, but we were able to deliver the exams to all centres. So far, no incident has been reported,” he said.

The commissioner added that security officers had been placed on high alert to respond promptly to any incidents that might arise during the examination period.

“We have put officers on higher alert. In case of any incident, they will respond appropriately to ensure the exercise continues without interruption,” he said.

The smooth start in Nyamira comes as learners across the country undertake the national assessments, with authorities maintaining security and monitoring arrangements to ensure the exercise proceeds as scheduled.