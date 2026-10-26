CS Ogamba Warns Against Exam Malpractice as KPSEA, KJSEA Assessments Begin

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 26 – Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba has warned that the government will take firm action against anyone involved in examination malpractice as the 2026 Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) and Kenya Junior School Education Assessment (KJSEA) begin across the country.

Speaking in Makueni County on Monday, Ogamba said there would be no room for examination irregularities, cautioning individuals involved in attempts to compromise the integrity of the national assessments against engaging in malpractice.

He said the government would take serious action against those found culpable, underscoring the need to protect the credibility of the national assessment process.

The warning comes as learners across the country begin this year’s KPSEA and KJSEA assessments, marking a key stage in their progression through the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC).

The Education CS also urged parents and guardians to remain vigilant against fraudsters claiming to have access to examination papers.

He warned families against falling for such schemes, which may exploit anxiety surrounding national assessments to solicit money or mislead parents.

Ogamba’s caution comes amid heightened attention on examination security as schools administer the national assessments.

Parents were urged to support learners through the assessment period rather than engage individuals promising access to examination papers.

The government’s warning reinforces efforts to safeguard the integrity of national examinations and assessments by deterring malpractice and holding those responsible accountable.

The KPSEA and KJSEA assessments began on Monday, October 26, with 3,634,846 learners registered to undertake this year’s national assessments and examinations, according to figures provided for the 2026 examination period.

The assessments cover learners in Grade 6 and Grade 9, respectively, under Kenya’s Competency-Based Curriculum.

Ogamba’s message to candidates, parents and other stakeholders was that the assessment process must remain credible, with no tolerance for irregularities.