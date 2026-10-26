Kenya ranks fourth in Africa for internet freedom, scores 56 globally

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 26 – Kenya has been ranked fourth among African countries assessed for internet freedom and 17th globally, scoring 56 out of 100 in Freedom House’s 2026 Freedom on the Net report.

The report, titled Seismic Shifts on the Global Internet, classified Kenya as “Partly Free,” citing concerns over online privacy, freedom of expression and restrictions on digital rights.

Kenya ranked behind South Africa, Ghana and The Gambia among the eight African countries assessed in the report, which covered 38 countries across six regions.

The assessment covered the period between June 1, 2025, and May 31, 2026, with 16 countries recording declines in internet freedom and eight registering improvements.

Freedom House said global internet freedom had declined for the 16th consecutive year as governments increased restrictions on online information, tightened controls over digital platforms and introduced regulations that could threaten privacy and freedom of expression.

In Kenya, the report highlighted the use of social media by young people to organise demonstrations marking the first anniversary of deaths during the June 2024 #RejectFinanceBill protests.

The demonstrations, which sought justice for those killed, were met with a crackdown and police brutality, according to the report.

Freedom House warned that internet shutdowns, connectivity restrictions and greater government control over internet service providers could limit access to information.

The organisation called on governments and technology companies to protect online privacy and access to information while ensuring that measures to address online harms do not unnecessarily restrict freedom of expression.

Countries scoring between 70 and 100 points are classified as “Free,” those scoring between 40 and 69 as “Partly Free,” and those scoring below 40 as “Not Free.”