Indonesia targets Nairobi’s first Indonesian restaurant through food showcase

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 26 — Indonesia is seeking to establish a permanent presence for its cuisine in Kenya, with its embassy launching a series of culinary events to attract local entrepreneurs and introduce Kenyans to the country’s diverse food traditions.

Indonesian Ambassador to Kenya Witjaksono Adji said the embassy hoped the initiative would encourage investors and hospitality players to explore opening an Indonesian restaurant in Nairobi, where he said no Indonesian eateries currently exist.

The initiative included a week-long Indonesian food promotion at Hyatt Regency Nairobi, a culinary showcase featuring traditional dishes from across the Indonesian archipelago and a planned dialogue bringing Indonesian and Kenyan chefs together.

“We really hope that all these initiatives will motivate our partners, including you, to explore potential in opening an Indonesian restaurant in Kenya,” Adji said on Friday.

The embassy’s programme follows a dinner held at Karura Forest that attracted about 80 food enthusiasts, with the ambassador reporting positive feedback and calls for a greater presence of Indonesian cuisine in Kenya.

The events are intended to use food as a vehicle for strengthening cultural ties between the two countries while creating opportunities for culinary exchange and potential business partnerships.

“Food is a powerful expression of culture. It tells stories of our people, of our heritage, and also of our regional identities while bringing people all together across different cultures,” Adji said.

At a luncheon at Hyatt Regency Nairobi, guests sampled an eight-course menu showcasing ingredients, cooking techniques and regional flavours from Indonesia.

The menu included soto ayam Lamongan, a traditional chicken soup; Madura-style grilled chicken skewers served with peanut sauce; Jimbaran-style grilled tiger prawns accompanied by sambal matah and torch ginger flower; and beef gulai prepared with kulat pelawan mushrooms from Indonesia.

Guests also sampled Indonesian herbal tea, a shredded tropical fruit salad known as rujak serut, and es pisang ijo, a banana-based dessert served with fermented cassava ice cream.

Chef Matius Faisal Martadinata, who presented the menu alongside Chef Philip Budihardaja, said the dishes drew on ingredients and culinary traditions from different parts of Indonesia, highlighting the country’s regional diversity.

The embassy partnered with Hyatt Regency Nairobi to host the week-long promotion, allowing guests to experience Indonesian cuisine beyond the diplomatic community.

Another highlight will be a chef dialogue scheduled for Wednesday, October 28, at the National Museums of Kenya, bringing Indonesian and Kenyan chefs together with students from culinary schools.

The engagement is expected to provide a platform for exchanging culinary knowledge and exploring how the two countries’ food traditions can be introduced to wider audiences.

Adji said the embassy was organising the activities as part of a broader effort to promote Indonesia’s cultural heritage and deepen relations with Kenya.