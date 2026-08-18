Indonesia’s 81st Independence Day marked with flag-raising ceremony in Nairobi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 18 — The Indonesian Embassy in Nairobi on Monday marked the country’s 81st Independence Day with a colourful flag-raising ceremony that brought together members of the Indonesian community and friends of Indonesia in Kenya.

The ceremony, led by Indonesian Ambassador to Kenya Witjaksono Adji at the embassy grounds in Upper Hill, commemorated Indonesia’s declaration of independence from Dutch colonial rule on August 17, 1945.

The raising of the red-and-white Indonesian flag, accompanied by the national anthem Indonesia Raya, was the centrepiece of the ceremony, which also featured the recitation of Pancasila, the country’s foundational state ideology, and readings from the 1945 Constitution and the Proclamation of Independence.

The ceremony provided an opportunity for Indonesians living in Kenya to honour the country’s independence struggle while reaffirming the values that underpin the Indonesian state.

Speaking after the ceremony, Ambassador Adji said the annual event was significant because it reminded Indonesians of the difficult journey through which their country secured sovereignty.

“It is very important to Indonesia because it is a day when Indonesia itself is established, is born out of the breaking away from the colonial power that is the Netherlands,” Adji said.

He said the flag-raising was more than a symbolic ritual, describing it as a reminder of the responsibility of present generations to protect the ideals for which Indonesia’s founding generation fought.

“Every year we raise the flag that was hard-fought,” he said.

Pancasila takes centre stage

One of the key moments of the ceremony was the collective recitation of Pancasila, Indonesia’s five foundational principles.

The principles emphasize belief in God, just and civilized humanity, the unity of Indonesia, democracy through deliberation and representation, and social justice for all.

Adji said the recitation was intended to reinforce the principles that continue to guide Indonesia as a diverse nation.

“The ideology of Pancasila is the pillar of our nation,” he said.

The ceremony also included the reading of the preamble to Indonesia’s 1945 Constitution and the Proclamation of Independence, followed by prayers for the nation and its people.

A moment of silence was observed to honour those who lost their lives during the struggle for independence and victims of recent disasters in Indonesia.

The formal ceremony was conducted by a flag-raising team, with the red-and-white flag hoisted as the national anthem played.

Adji noted that the Nairobi ceremony was smaller than the elaborate Independence Day celebrations held in Jakarta, where thousands participate in a major national ceremony attended by senior government officials and foreign diplomats.

The formal proceedings were followed by an aubade performance by a team from Daystar University, which presented Indonesian patriotic songs including Berkibarlah Benderaku and Tanah Airku.

The celebrations then moved into a more social and cultural setting, with Ambassador Adji participating in the cutting of a traditional tumpeng, a ceremonial rice dish that symbolises gratitude and togetherness.

The ambassador presented portions of the tumpeng to representatives of the Indonesian community, including a community representative, a member of the Indonesian diaspora present at the event, and another representative of Indonesians living in Kenya.

The celebrations concluded with group photographs involving the flag-raising team, embassy staff, their families and members of the wider Indonesian community.

A reminder of Indonesia’s independence journey

For the Indonesian community in Kenya, the ceremony served both as a national commemoration and an expression of cultural identity away from home.

Adji said Independence Day was an opportunity for Indonesians to reflect on the sacrifices made to establish an independent and sovereign state and the responsibility to preserve its unity.

He said Indonesia’s independence struggle was ultimately about building a society in which economic growth would translate into broader welfare and social justice.

“Our forefathers wanted to wrestle their sovereignty so that they could have a just society, a welfare society, a society that can grow, become richer, grow economically, but also a society where the fruits of the economy should be shared by more people,” he said.