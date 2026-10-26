Oburu encourages KCSE, KJSEA candidates as national exams begin

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 26 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Oburu Oginga has urged candidates sitting this year’s national examinations to stay calm, focused, and confident as the country enters a critical period of learner assessment.

In a message of encouragement to candidates, Oburu said learners had put in months of preparation and should trust their hard work as they tackle their respective papers.

“As the 2026 national exams across the country are underway, my thoughts, prayers, and encouragement are with every single one of you. You have put in the hours, absorbed the knowledge, and prepared diligently for this moment,” he said.

He urged candidates to manage their time carefully, read examination instructions thoroughly and approach every paper with confidence, cautioning against allowing pressure to undermine their performance.

“Trust in your hard work, stay calm and focused, and approach every paper with confidence. Remember to pace yourselves, read through the instructions carefully, and give it your absolute best,” Oburu said.

He also recognised the role played by parents, teachers and guardians in preparing learners for the examinations, thanking them for supporting candidates throughout their academic journey.

“To our parents, teachers, and guardians who have supported them every step of the way, thank you for being their anchor,” he said, wishing those who had already sat their papers and those yet to do so success.

The message comes as candidates across the country undertake the Kenya Junior School Education Assessment (KJSEA), the Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) and the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations.

According to the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC), the 2026 KJSEA is scheduled to run from October 26 to October 30, while KPSEA candidates sit their assessments from October 26 to October 28. The KCSE examination programme includes oral and practical papers, with the main examination period extending into November.

The assessments mark an important stage for learners transitioning between levels of education, particularly Grade 9 candidates sitting KJSEA under the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC).

KJSEA helps determine learners’ placement into senior school pathways, making it an important milestone for candidates, families and schools as the new education system continues to take shape.

Meanwhile, KCSE candidates are completing examinations that will contribute to their final secondary school results and subsequent progression to tertiary institutions and other post-school opportunities.

This year’s national examination and assessment season involves 3,634,846 candidates, a 6.13 per cent increase from the 3,424,836 registered in 2025, according to figures from the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC).

The figure comprises candidates sitting the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE), the Kenya Junior School Education Assessment (KJSEA) and the Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA), making it one of the largest examination exercises in the country’s history.

Of the total, 1,380,463 candidates are registered for KPSEA, taken by Grade Six learners, while 1,206,028 are sitting KJSEA at the end of Grade Nine. Another 1,048,355 candidates have registered for KCSE, marking the first time candidature for the secondary school examination has exceeded one million.

The KPSEA and KJSEA assessments began on Monday, October 26, with KPSEA scheduled to conclude on October 28 and KJSEA on October 30. KCSE examinations began with oral and practical papers on October 19, with the main written papers scheduled to run from November 2 to November 20.

The assessments are taking place as Kenya continues implementing Competency-Based Education (CBE), which places greater emphasis on learners’ competencies and continuous assessment.

KJSEA is particularly significant because it informs the placement of Grade Nine learners into senior school pathways. The assessment is part of the transition from junior school to senior school under the new education system.

KNEC conducted rehearsals ahead of the assessments to familiarise candidates with examination procedures, confirm registration details and explain the rules governing the exercise. Learners were also guided on how to complete answer sheets correctly, including shading responses on optical mark reader forms

To oversee the exercise, KNEC has deployed more than 340,000 contracted personnel, including examination centre managers, supervisors, invigilators and other officials. The council has also tightened security around examination materials, with smart padlocks being used to secure examination storage containers and prevent unauthorised access.

Education officials have warned candidates and examination personnel against malpractice, cautioning that violations of examination regulations could attract penalties. The government has also urged parents, teachers and school administrators to support candidates and ensure the examinations proceed without disruption.