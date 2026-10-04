MAFA Academy, MCF Starlets Crowned Chapa Dimba Eastern Region Champions

EMBU, Kenya, Oct 4 – MAFA Academy from Isiolo and MCF Starlets from Machakos have been crowned the new Safaricom Chapa Dimba Eastern Region champions after dominant performances in the boys’ and girls’ finals respectively held at the Moi Stadium in Embu.

MAFA Academy claimed their maiden regional title in a spectacular fashion, after overpowering Mikinduri Rock-Star FC 8-0 in a one-sided boys’ final.

Zakar Mohamed opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the seventh minute after Linus Mwirigi was penalised for bringing down Hussein Edin inside the box.

Edin doubled MAFA’s advantage in the 18th minute before Abduba Daud added a third two minutes before the break to give the Isiolo side a 3-0 lead at half-time.

MAFA picked up from where they left off in the second half, with Abdizak Ali finding the back of the net in the 56th minute before Mohamed grabbed his second goal of the match in the 68th minute.

Wako Dabaso then joined the scoring spree, netting twice in the 71st and 81st minutes to stretch MAFA’s lead to 7-0.

Mohamed completed his hat-trick in the 85th minute, capping a superb individual performance and sealing a commanding 8-0 victory for the Isiolo outfit.

Mikinduri Rock-Star FC came close to finding a consolation goal in the 55th minute, but their effort came back off the crossbar as MAFA comfortably saw out the contest.

“This is a big milestone in our football journey as an academy. We have been preparing for this tournament for two years, and today we are very proud of what the boys have achieved. They played good football and made sure we maintained possession as per our game plan. Personally, Chapa Dimba took me to Spain, and now, coming back as a coach and winning the regional title is something I am very happy about. The journey is not yet over. Our focus now immediately shifts to the National Finals,” said Ibrahim Abdisalan, Head Coach, MAFA Academy.

In the girls’ final, MCF Starlets from Machakos denied hosts Manyatta Royal Queens Academy home advantage, overcoming the Embu side 3-1 to lift the regional crown.

MCF Starlets took the lead in the 17th minute before doubling their advantage in the 62nd minute.

Royal Queens responded three minutes later, with Justa Mwende pulling one back in the 65th minute to give the hosts hope of a comeback.

However, MCF Starlets remained composed and continued to threaten on the counter. They sealed the victory in the 90th minute when Jacinta Nzuna found the back of the net for a third time, extinguishing Royal Queens’ hopes of a late fightback and securing the Machakos side the Eastern Region title.

“Nothing makes us happier than winning the Chapa Dimba Regional Trophy. It has been our dream, and we are proud to be the first team to take the regional trophy to Machakos. We came well prepared, although it was not an easy game because we were playing the hosts and they had tremendous support from their fans,” said Abednego Matata, Head Coach, MCF Starlets

“We thank Safaricom for giving these young girls a platform to showcase their talent. They are very happy and highly motivated. At the Nationals, we know we will not only be representing Machakos but the entire Eastern Region. We are determined to ensure the Season Five national trophy comes to Eastern.” Added Matata.

In addition to securing a place in the National Finals, both MAFA Academy and MCF Starlets took home Sh250,000 each, alongside individual prizes including smartphones and airtime.

The runners-up, Mikinduri Rock-Star FC and Manyatta Royal Queens Academy, received Sh150,000 each.

The Best Goalkeeper awards went to Redemptah Mutanu of MCF Starlets and Abdullahi Muhammed of MAFA Academy, while the Top Scorer awards were claimed by Justa Mwende of Royal Queens and Zakar Mohammed of MAFA Academy.

The Most Valuable Player (MVP) awards went to Cecilia Wanjiku of MCF Starlets and Hussein Edin of MAFA Academy. Each MVP received Sh30,000, in addition to a fully funded tertiary education scholarship under Safaricom’s Citizens of the Future Programme.

MAFA Academy and MCF Starlets now join Awendo Football Academy and Plateau Queens of the Nyanza Region, St. Joseph Starlets and LYSA from the Central Region, and Vihiga Cranes and Lugari Progressive from the Western Region, who have already secured their places in the National Finals.

The Eastern Region finals were preceded by an exhibition match between Safaricom staff and Embu-based journalists, with the Safaricom team securing a 3-0 victory.

With the Eastern Region finals now concluded, Safaricom Chapa Dimba heads to the Nairobi Region as the nationwide youth football tournament continues its search for the country’s next generation of football stars.

Safaricom Chapa Dimba is a nationwide tournament targeting young people aged 14 to 17 years, providing them with a platform to showcase their talent, compete at the highest level and pursue opportunities both on and off the pitch.