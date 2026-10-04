Sifuna’s New Political Formation Will Focus on National Values

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 3 – Suba South MP Caroli Omondi has announced Edwin Sifuna as the leader and presidential candidate of a new political formation ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Speaking during Sifuna’s unveiling, Omondi said the new formation would provide a political platform through which its leaders intend to pursue their vision for the country.

“When our leader Edwin Sifuna talks of values, others castigate him, because they don’t understand that great nations are built on values, not on brick and motor.”

“So with this new vehicle, what we have unveiled today, we found a home. We are going to build structures. We are going to now roll out the programs that we have always hoped will unite Kenya all Kenyans across all generations to deliver the change that we have so long wanted,” the Suba South MP explained.

He said Kenya had made progress since independence but argued that the country was yet to fully realise what he described as the Kenyan dream.

“If you listen to our national anthem, it calls for a country that is built on peace, justice, unity, liberty, and plenty for all. all. But the Kenya we have today is one that is experiencing inequality crisis.”

Caroli added; “Where the economy is working for the few and not the many. Where there is no equity. We are in a Kenya where corruption continues to steal the opportunities of every generation. We are in a Kenya that we all don’t feel one because tribalism continues to waste away the fabric of our country. and to undermine certain words in our national anthem.”

Omondi cited inequality, corruption and tribalism among the challenges facing the country, saying the new formation would seek to promote national unity and values.

He said the group would now begin developing its structures and programmes, with Sifuna at the helm and as its presidential candidate in the 2027 polls.