

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 4 – Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna says The Equitable Party (TEP) Administration would pursue significant tax cuts by eliminating what he describes as wastage and corruption in the national budget.

Sifuna said a team of experts working on the party’s policy platform has identified between 500 billion and 1.8 trillion shillings in what he termed budgeted corruption.

“They have told me that it is possible from day one to cut wastage in government and offer relief to our citizens by commensurate tax cuts. They assure me that between 500 Kenya shillings, 1 billion Kenya shillings and 1.8 trillion Kenya shillings is budgeted corruption that exists solely to line pockets of those in power,” the TEP Interim Leader said.

He added eliminating the wastage could create room to scrap the housing levy, VAT on fuel and electricity.

“They will be presenting to us a line by line analysis of where exactly this fat in our budget is so that we can not be accused of voodoo economics,” Sifuna said as he outlined his agenda under the new outfit.

He said the proposed measures could enable the country to balance its budget within 15 months while reducing the government’s appetite for domestic borrowing.

According to Sifuna, reducing domestic borrowing would free up credit for the private sector and help lower the cost of living while addressing unemployment.

“the Equitable Party opens its doors today to all those who believe that it is possible to govern in accordance with the constitution and in accordance with the law. We are inviting those who understand that development pastence be undertaken within the confines of the law,” the 44 year old first term lawmaker said.

He said the party would publish its policy proposals to demonstrate that its economic programme is based on detailed analysis rather than what he termed “voodoo economics.”

“So unfortunately, let me not give away too much because Kasongo has become a copycat when when I receive a a goat in Meru he will make sure there’s someone to give him a goat at the next function. When I carry a child and speak to them. So, distinguished ladies and gentlemen,