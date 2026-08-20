Mvurya reveals date for first ever match at 60,000-seater Talanta Stadium

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 20, 2026 – The government projects that the Talanta Stadium will be ready to host matches by November or December this year.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya says the plan is to stage some test matches at the facility before it hosts the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), this year.

“We don’t want to compromise on the standards, especially the areas that CAF have recommended, which we have now to accommodate. Some of it will occasion some structural adjustments…just a bit and therefore, right now we are working on that area of compliance. Otherwise, we could have opening matches anytime from November, December. We can play matches even before we host Afcon,” the CS said.

The newly-laid turf at the Talanta Stadium. PHOTO/OMONDI ONYATTA

However, Mvurya noted that they will be burning the midnight oil to finish the auxillary works, which will be the determinant on what goes on inside the main stadium.

“But, majorly, we are also focusing on ensuring that we accelerate on all the other auxiliary works that are supposed to be done here. Because, definitely it will also affect whatever we do inside the stadium,” he said.

Aerial view of the turf at the Talanta Stadium. PHOTO/OMONDI ONYATTA

He further revealed an upcoming visit by a delegation of Confederation of African Football (Caf) inspectors during which they will exchange ideas on how best to execute the structural adjustments earlier prescribed by the governing body.

“We will be having a delegation soon where we will also be discussing on the adjustments that they have proposed and our engineers will also make their proposals. Because, like the presidential pavilion, they have their ideas. Our engineers have their ideas. So once they agree, then we do scoping for implementation,” Mvurya explained.

The structural adjustments proposed by Caf — in the wake of their latest visit in March this year — include operational zoning to clearly segregate teams, match officials and media personnel, spectator flow layout to enhance crowd management and safety, a venue operations centre as well as a high-grade broadcasting lighting and backup power grid.

Kenya is hoping to have the stadium ready in time for the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup, which it has bid to host and use as a test run for Afcon.

Talanta Stadium is set to be East Africa’s — and Kenya’s largest stadium, and comprises other facilities, such as three training pitches — each with running tracks.