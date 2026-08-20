DPP charges 15 men in Kisumu over alleged preparation to commit felony

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 20 – The Director of Public Prosecutions has charged 15 men in Kisumu with preparing to commit a felony and possessing offensive weapons.

The suspects were arraigned separately before Senior Principal Magistrate M.A. Ochieng at the Kisumu Law Courts, where they denied the charges.

Seven of the accused — Brighton Omondi Otieno, Gabriel Ochieng Panyako, Benard Odhiambo Gayo, Teddy Omondi Otieno, Shadrack Omondi Otieno, Shadrack Manyala Ogola and George Otoyo Akong — were charged with preparation to commit a felony contrary to Section 308(1) of the Penal Code and being in possession of offensive weapons contrary to Section 89(1).

The court heard that the seven were arrested on August 15, 2026, at about 9.30pm at a petrol station along the Kisumu-Nairobi Highway in Kisumu East Sub-County.

According to the prosecution, the suspects were travelling in a Toyota Noah and were allegedly found in possession of a knife, wheel spanner, sword, pliers, sharpening file and rope without lawful excuse.

The prosecution told the court that the circumstances in which the items were allegedly found raised suspicion that the accused were armed and intended to commit an assault.

In a separate case, Kenneth Onyango Aoko, Phelix Omondi Odera and George Odep Okoth also pleaded not guilty to the two charges.

The court heard that the trio was arrested at about the same time and location while aboard a Toyota Hiace.

They were allegedly found in possession of a wooden-handled panga, a long metal rod, a balaclava and two sisal ropes.

The prosecution said the items were allegedly possessed without lawful excuse and in circumstances that raised a reasonable presumption that they were intended for a purpose prejudicial to public order.

Five other suspects, Tobias Otieno Ajowi, Steve Biko Otieno, Rodgers Lango Omondi, Oscar Odhiambo Odhiambo and Steve Odhiambo Odhiambo, were also separately charged after being arrested at the same petrol station.

They allegedly had four pangas, a hacksaw and two manila ropes while aboard a Toyota Hiace vehicle.

The prosecution alleged that the circumstances surrounding possession of the weapons suggested that the five were armed with intent to commit an assault.The five denied the charges before Magistrate Ochieng.

The court granted each of the accused a bond of Sh100,000 or a cash bail of Sh50,000.The cases will be mentioned on September 3, 2026. Principal Prosecution Counsel Edwin Balongo led the prosecution.