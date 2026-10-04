Sifuna vows Equitable Party could retain name if rebranding blocked

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 4 – Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna says the political movement he leads will proceed with the Equitable Party even if efforts to rebrand it encounter further obstacles.

Sifuna said the party intends to rebrand as the Linda Mwananchi Movement, but warned that it would retain its current identity and contest the 2027 election if the rebranding process is frustrated.

“I want to make it clear that in the event that more obstacles are put in the path of rebranding this party called The Equitable Party. As we have experienced in the past, the Party will continue with its present identity until the ballots are cast in 2027,” the TEP Interim Leader affirmed.

He accused the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties of facilitating political fraud, without providing further details.

“As a Linda Boni movement, we want to wholeheartedly thank the founders of this party, Dr. Shanga and your lovely wife Dr. Eunice Juma and Mr Karani, the outgoing chairperson of the party. Thank you very much for availing this particular vehicle for the movement we call Linda Mwananchi.”

“As the Honorable Khalwale has told you, we have come to learn that the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties exists only and solely to facilitate political fraud,” Sifuna stated.

Sifuna said the movement had faced several obstacles in its efforts to secure a political vehicle ahead of the 2027 elections.

He thanked political leaders and lawyers who he said helped the movement navigate legal and political hurdles to secure the party.

Sifuna said the movement would now focus on building a national political platform and mobilising Kenyans ahead of the 2027 polls.

“In the coming days and as has been resolved by the principals of Linda Mwananchi, we shall be seeking to rebrand this party, The Equitable Party to the Linda Mwananchi Movement because the Linda Mwananchi Movement is a movement that you have built individually. All of you here have helped to build the Linda Mwananchi Movement,” he said.