Egypt, Somalia leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional stability

EL ALAMEIN, Egypt, Oct. 3 (Xinhua) – Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on Saturday agreed to step up coordination on security and stability in the Horn of Africa, Gulf of Aden, Bab al-Mandab Strait and Red Sea, according to a statement by the Egyptian presidency.

The talks, held on the sidelines of the Alamein Africa Business Forum in the northern Egyptian coastal city of El Alamein, also covered bilateral relations and developments in Somalia.

El-Sisi affirmed Egypt’s support for Somalia’s sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity, stressing Egypt’s commitment to providing various forms of support to help enhance the capacities of the Somali state and consolidate security and stability.

The two presidents exchanged views on regional developments of mutual concern and agreed on the importance of continued coordination among Egypt, Somalia and other regional states on issues related to regional security and stability