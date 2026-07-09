Tribunal Extends Orders in Senteu Plaza Commercial Premises Dispute

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 9 – The Business Premises Rent Tribunal has extended interim orders barring businessman Martin Nyongeso from taking possession of or interfering with commercial premises at Senteu Plaza as a tenancy dispute involving SBS Dunhill Group (EA) Limited continues before the tribunal.

The orders, issued by Tribunal Chairman Andrew Muma, will remain in force until July 27, when the matter is scheduled to return to court for further directions.

The latest application was filed by SBS Dunhill Group, which is seeking to formally include Nyongeso in the proceedings as a third respondent while also seeking orders restraining him, his agents and representatives from interfering with its occupation of the disputed premises located on L.R. No. 1/1373 at Senteu Plaza.

According to court filings, the company alleges it was evicted from the property in May 2025 after the landlord secured court orders without serving the tenant with the relevant pleadings and documents.

The firm further claims that the eviction exercise was carried out in the presence of more than 15 police officers.

Although the company later obtained orders from the tribunal directing that it be reinstated into the premises, it says implementation of those orders has not been successful.

SBS Dunhill accuses both the landlord and Nyongeso of frustrating efforts to regain access to the premises despite the tribunal’s earlier directives.

The company also argues that a separate suit filed by Nyongeso, through which he had obtained protective orders allowing him to remain in occupation of the premises, was struck out earlier this year, effectively removing legal barriers that had delayed enforcement of the reinstatement orders.

In its latest application, the company is seeking fresh orders prohibiting any interference with its occupation and use of the premises pending determination of the dispute.

SBS Dunhill has also asked the tribunal to direct the Officer Commanding Station of Kilimani Police Station to oversee enforcement of any orders issued by the court.

The matter is expected to come up for mention on July 27, 2026, when the tribunal is likely to issue further directions on the hearing of the case.