Maraga Demands Answers Over Deaths of KFS Lawyer Esther Keige and Advocate Edward Kariuki

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 9 – Former Chief Justice David Maraga has called for swift and transparent investigations into the deaths of Esther Wairimu Keige and advocate Edward Muthee Kariuki, describing the incidents as deeply disturbing and demanding answers from the government.

In a statement, Maraga said the circumstances surrounding the deaths had raised serious concerns over the safety of individuals involved in protecting public assets and upholding the public interest.

Keige, a Senior Legal Manager at the Kenya Forest Service, was found dead in a coffee plantation in Juja nearly a month after she was reported missing.

Her death came days after advocate Kariuki was reportedly shot dead in Athi River.

Maraga said the country deserved answers regarding the circumstances surrounding both deaths and urged investigative agencies to move quickly to establish the facts.

The former Chief Justice argued that advocates and professionals working in institutions responsible for managing public resources often face pressure and threats while carrying out their duties.

He cited concerns previously raised by the Law Society of Kenya regarding risks faced by lawyers serving in regulatory agencies and institutions tasked with protecting public assets.

Maraga called for investigations to establish whether the deaths were linked to the victims’ professional responsibilities or any matters they may have been handling at the time.

The former Chief Justice further expressed concern over allegations of increasing cases of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings in the country, urging authorities to uphold constitutional protections and the rule of law.

He also raised concerns about the management and protection of public resources, arguing that public institutions should remain free from intimidation and undue influence.

Maraga called on the Directorate of Criminal Investigations and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions to conduct transparent and independent investigations into both cases.

“We demand justice for Esther. We demand justice for Edward,” Maraga said.

Authorities are yet to publicly release findings on the circumstances surrounding the deaths of the two advocates, with investigations expected to continue.

The deaths have sparked renewed debate about the safety of lawyers, public officers and professionals involved in protecting public assets and enforcing regulatory frameworks in Kenya.