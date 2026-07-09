Kenyan Scientist Prof Kenneth Ngure Appointed to WHO STI Advisory Group





NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 9 – Kenya has strengthened its voice in shaping global public health policy after Professor Kenneth Ngure of the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) was appointed to the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Technical Advisory Group on Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs).

Ngure, an award-winning researcher from JKUAT’s Department of Environmental Health and Disease Control, was selected through a competitive international recruitment process and officially began his three-year term in June 2026.

The appointment places the Kenyan scientist among a select panel of global experts tasked with advising the WHO on evidence-based strategies and policies to strengthen the prevention, diagnosis and control of sexually transmitted infections worldwide.

His selection is being viewed as a significant recognition of Kenya’s growing contribution to global health research, particularly in HIV prevention and sexual and reproductive health.

Ngure is internationally renowned for his work in HIV prevention, implementation science, public health policy and sexual and reproductive health.

Over the years, he has led several multicountry research initiatives aimed at improving access to evidence-based healthcare interventions, particularly in low- and middle-income countries.

Beyond his research portfolio, he also serves as president-elect of the International AIDS Society (IAS), one of the world’s leading organizations in HIV science and advocacy.

Speaking after his appointment, Ngure described the opportunity as both a personal and national honor.

“I am deeply honored by this appointment and grateful to the World Health Organization for the opportunity,” he said.

“I look forward to working with colleagues from around the world to ensure that scientific evidence continues to inform policies that improve health outcomes, particularly in low- and middle-income countries. I am equally proud to represent JKUAT and Kenya on this important global platform.”

The WHO Technical Advisory Group on Sexually Transmitted Infections provides independent scientific and technical guidance to the global health agency on emerging STI challenges, prevention strategies, treatment guidelines and policy priorities.

Its recommendations help shape international responses to infections such as syphilis, gonorrhoea, chlamydia and other sexually transmitted diseases, while supporting countries in strengthening health systems and expanding access to quality care.

Ngure’s appointment further elevates Kenya’s profile in global health leadership, reflecting the country’s growing influence in HIV research, infectious disease control and evidence-driven public health policy.