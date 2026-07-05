Ruto Says He Earned Embu Votes Himself, Says 35-Year Bond Predates Gachagua Alliance

NAIROBI,Kenya, Jul 5- President William Ruto has pushed back against claims by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua that he owes his support in the Mt Kenya region to their former political alliance, insisting his relationship with the people of Embu was built over decades and remains firmly intact.

Speaking during a church service at Full Gospel Church Gatunduri in Embu County, Ruto recounted a personal relationship with the region dating back more than three decades, saying it long predated his presidency and was founded on friendship, trust and shared values rather than political expediency.

“My first time coming to this Gatunduri church was 35 years ago. I came here as a young man after completing university because of my relationship with the family of Samuel Murithi, the head of this church,” the President said.

“I came back when I was married, when I was a Member of Parliament, later as Deputy President, and today I have returned as President.”

The Head of State said his repeated visits to Embu over the years reflected a genuine and enduring bond with the community.

“I have been happy working with the leaders of Embu County, and I have benefited greatly from your cooperation and friendship because we have worked together,” he said.

Ruto said his consistent opposition to ethnic politics stemmed from his belief that Kenya’s progress depends on national unity rather than tribal alignments.

“When you hear me speak against tribal politics, it is because I believe in the unity of our country and in the conviction that we are one people,” he said.

He thanked Embu residents for supporting his presidential bid in 2022 and assured them that his relationship with the county would continue beyond politics.

“I want to assure you that the friendship I have with you is a lasting friendship. It did not begin yesterday; it began decades ago.”

In what appeared to be a direct response to Gachagua’s repeated assertions that he single-handedly delivered the Mt Kenya vote to Ruto in the 2022 General Election, the President dismissed suggestions that his electoral support in Embu was dependent on any individual.

“I have been hearing some people say that I got Embu’s votes because of them. That is not true. I sought those votes from the people of Embu myself, and they chose to support me,” Ruto said.

His remarks come as political rivalry intensifies in the Mt Kenya region ahead of the 2027 General Election, with Gachagua urging the region to abandon the Kenya Kwanza administration while Ruto’s allies seek to consolidate support.

Earlier, Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire and Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku strongly defended their alliance with the President, arguing that Embu has witnessed unprecedented development under his administration.

Mbarire said the county had benefited from more than 300 kilometres of new and upgraded roads, modern markets, affordable housing projects and major investments in healthcare, including the expansion of Embu Level Five Hospital.

“For many years, we supported other leaders without seeing tangible benefits for our people. Once they got into power, they often forgot about us, focusing development on their own regions while our roads and other critical infrastructure were neglected,” she said.

“Now it is time for us to stand up for ourselves and support a leader who listens to us and responds to our needs. That leader is President William Ruto because insults and political rhetoric will not improve the lives of our people.”

The governor maintained that Embu had gained more under Ruto than under previous administrations and vowed to campaign for his re-election in 2027.

Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku also dismissed Gachagua’s criticism of the President, saying Mt Kenya East leaders would not be swayed by what he termed “lies” against the Kenya Kwanza administration.

“We will not abandon President Ruto’s administration because we have seen what he has done for us and for our region,” Ruku said.

“We will do everything within our means to ensure our President is re-elected for a second term.”