Mbarire, Ruku Defend Alliance With Ruto, Rally Mt Kenya East Behind Ruto Over ‘Visible Development’

NAIROBI, Kenya,Jul 5 — Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire and Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku have mounted a spirited defence of their alliance with President William Ruto, declaring that Mt Kenya East will remain firmly behind the President’s re-election bid in 2027 because of what they described as unprecedented development across the region.

Speaking during a church service at Full Gospel Church Gatunduri in Embu, Mbarire dismissed calls by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua urging the Mt Kenya region to vote out President Ruto in the next General Election, insisting that residents would instead judge the government by tangible projects delivered on the ground.

The governor argued that Embu had witnessed more infrastructure development under President Ruto than under previous administrations, particularly in road construction, markets and healthcare.

Drawing comparisons with past governments, Mbarire said Embu received limited road infrastructure during the administrations of former Presidents Mwai Kibaki and Uhuru Kenyatta, but had seen an unprecedented expansion of tarmac roads since Ruto assumed office.

“For many years, we supported other leaders without seeing tangible benefits for our people. Once they got into power, they often forgot about us, focusing development on their own regions while our roads and other critical infrastructure were neglected,” Mbarire said.

“Now it is time for us to stand up for ourselves and support a leader who listens to us and responds to our needs. That leader is President William Ruto, because insults and political rhetoric will not improve the lives of our people.”

According to the governor, the national government has completed or is implementing more than 300 kilometres of roads across Embu County, connecting previously neglected areas in Mbeere North, Mbeere South, Runyenjes and Manyatta.

She also cited the construction of modern markets, affordable housing projects and major health investments, including a Sh1 billion upgrade of Embu Level Five Hospital and a Sh450 million maternal and child health facility.

Mbarire said the scale of development explained why she would continue supporting President Ruto despite political pressure from some leaders in the region.

“I will stay with President William Ruto because I have seen what his government is doing for Embu. I know he will win a second term, and I will continue pushing for even more development for our county,” she said.

The governor vowed to lobby for 2,000 kilometres of roads for Embu if Ruto secures another term, saying she would continue engaging the national government until the county receives its fair share of infrastructure investment.

She further praised Ruku’s appointment to Cabinet, saying Embu had gained a visible and accessible representative in government.

Mbarire contrasted Ruku with previous Cabinet representatives from the county, saying residents could already feel his presence and engagement across Embu.

For his part, Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku dismissed former DP Gachagua’s criticism of President Ruto, saying leaders from Mt Kenya East would not be swayed by what he described as “lies” against the Kenya Kwanza administration.

“We will not abandon President Ruto’s administration because we have seen what he has done for us and for our region,” Ruku said.

He also pointed to the appointment of Deputy President Kithure Kindiki as evidence that the President values and respects the Mt Kenya community.

Ruku maintained that leaders from the region would mobilise support to ensure President Ruto secures a second term, arguing that continuity in leadership would guarantee the completion of ongoing development projects.

“We will do everything within our means to ensure our President is re-elected for a second term,” he said.

The Cabinet Secretary said sustained collaboration with the national government would accelerate development and improve livelihoods across the region.

The statements by Mbarire and Ruku comes amid an intensifying political contest for influence in the Mt Kenya region, where rival camps are seeking to shape the region’s voting direction ahead of the 2027 General Election.