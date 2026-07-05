DCI Recovers Two Pistols, Arrests Three Suspects In Migori Security Operation

NAIROBI,Kenya, Jul 5- Three suspects have been arrested after an intelligence-led operation by detectives uncovered two illegal firearms, ammunition and a cache of suspected stolen property in Migori County.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) says its detectives from Migori, supported by officers from Kuria West, conducted a raid on a hideout in Nyangoto, Kuria West Sub-County, following credible intelligence.

During the operation, officers recovered two pistols and five rounds of 9mm ammunition.

“Detectives also recovered a Subaru Impreza, three motorcycles, three welding machines, two grinding machines, a water pump, power cables and eight assorted mobile phones,” DCI said.

The three suspects were identified as Charles Mwita, Joshua Obachi and Ignitius Likhanga.

They remain in police custody undergoing processing ahead of their arraignment in court.

The DCI said the operation highlights the value of intelligence-led policing in disrupting criminal activities and removing illegal firearms from circulation before they can be used to facilitate violent crimes.

The agency also acknowledged members of the public for providing information that led to the successful operation, emphasizing that public cooperation remains vital in the fight against crime.

The DCI urged citizens to continue reporting suspicious activities through the nearest police station or its toll-free reporting channels, saying timely intelligence plays a crucial role in enhancing public safety and supporting law enforcement operations across the country.