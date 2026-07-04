PS Omollo Says Peace Is Key To Delivering Equitable Development Across Kenya

NAIROBI,Kenya, Jul 4 – Internal Security and National Administration Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to equitable development across Kenya, saying ongoing investments in infrastructure, education, healthcare and public administration are aimed at ensuring no region is left behind.

Speaking during a church service at Suneka District SDA Church in Bonchari Constituency, Kisii County, Omollo said the government’s development agenda is focused on improving the lives of all Kenyans regardless of region, ethnicity or political affiliation.

He said the State is implementing major projects across the country, including road construction, expansion of education infrastructure, healthcare services, affordable housing and the establishment of new administrative units to bring essential public services closer to citizens.

Omollo highlighted education as one of the government’s key priorities, noting that more than 100,000 teachers have been recruited over the past three years while over 23,000 classrooms have been constructed to improve access to quality education.

He urged parents to complement government efforts by keeping children in school and encouraging them to participate in faith-based programmes that nurture discipline, integrity and responsible citizenship.

The PS also announced that the long-awaited upgrade of Suneka Airstrip is set to begin, saying all implementation processes have been completed and a contractor is expected to commence work soon.

According to Omollo, the project will improve connectivity, stimulate trade and investment, and spare residents the inconvenience of travelling long distances to access air transport services.

He further disclosed that the government is accelerating the operationalisation of several gazetted administrative units in Bonchari Constituency and other parts of Kisii County to improve access to services such as issuance of national identity cards, birth certificates and other government documents.

On healthcare, Omollo urged residents to register under the Social Health Authority (SHA), saying wider enrolment would enable more households to benefit from affordable and accessible healthcare. While acknowledging Kisii County’s progress in registration, he called for greater participation to achieve universal health coverage.

The Principal Secretary stressed that sustainable development can only flourish in a peaceful and secure environment, urging wananchi to reject violence, destruction of property and political intolerance.

He called on Kenyans to embrace dialogue, unity and constructive engagement, saying peace remains the foundation upon which development and economic growth are built.

Omollo also commended political leaders from the region for putting aside their differences to support the church fundraiser, describing their unity as an example of how cooperation accelerates development.

He praised faith-based institutions for their continued contribution to promoting moral values, social cohesion and peace, describing the Church as a critical partner in advancing the country’s development agenda.

“The transformation of our country requires partnership between Government, the Church, community leaders and citizens. When we work together, we can build stronger communities, create more opportunities for our people and secure a brighter future for generations to come,” Omollo said.

The church service brought together religious leaders, elected leaders, government officials and members of the public in support of ongoing development initiatives at Suneka District SDA Church.