Kenya, Rwanda Renew Commitment To Regional Peace and Cooperation At 32nd Liberation Day Anniversary Nairobi

NAIROBI, Kenya,Jul 5 — Kenya has commended Rwanda’s remarkable transformation over the past three decades, describing the country’s journey from the devastation of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi to becoming one of Africa’s leading development success stories as an inspiration to the continent.

The message was delivered during celebrations marking the 32nd Anniversary of Rwanda’s Liberation Day (Kwibohora 32), hosted by the Rwanda High Commission in Nairobi on Saturday.

The event brought together more than 800 guests, including members of the diplomatic corps, senior Kenyan government officials, representatives of international organisations, the Rwandan community in Kenya and friends of Rwanda.

Representing the Government of Kenya, Ambassador Patrick Wamoto, Director General of the Foreign Service Academy at the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, congratulated Rwanda on what he described as an extraordinary national transformation built on unity, visionary leadership and resilience.

“Rwanda stands as a testament to what visionary leadership, national unity, resilience and an unwavering commitment to the welfare of its people can achieve,” Wamoto said.

He noted that Rwanda’s achievements in governance, economic transformation, healthcare, education, technological innovation and gender equality demonstrate what is possible when a country remains focused on a shared national purpose.

Wamoto reaffirmed Kenya’s commitment to its longstanding partnership with Rwanda, saying the relationship is anchored on mutual respect, shared aspirations and Pan-African solidarity.

“As partners within the East African Community, the African Union and the broader African family, Kenya and Rwanda remain united in advancing peace, security, trade and sustainable development,” he said.

Rwanda’s High Commissioner to Kenya, Ernest Rwamucyo, described Liberation Day as the defining moment that restored peace, dignity and hope to the country following one of the darkest chapters in human history.

“Kwibohora occupies a unique and sacred place in Rwanda’s history. It represents the triumph of hope over despair, unity over division, courage over fear, and nationhood over destructive politics,” he said.

The envoy said Rwanda’s progress over the last 32 years was not accidental but the result of visionary leadership, sacrifice, discipline, resilience and the unity of the Rwandan people.

Under this year’s theme, “Rwanda’s Journey Continues,” Rwamucyo said liberation is an ongoing commitment to strengthening institutions, promoting justice, expanding opportunities for citizens and safeguarding national unity.

He said Rwanda is now internationally recognised for advances in governance, digital transformation, healthcare, environmental conservation, gender equality and peacebuilding.

The High Commissioner also warned against the continued threat posed by genocide ideology, particularly in the Great Lakes region, saying hate speech, discrimination and violent extremism remain dangers that require collective regional and international action.

“Genocide begins not with weapons but with words, with hatred, incitement, discrimination and the systematic dehumanisation of others,” he said, urging governments and societies to reject narratives that fuel division and conflict.

Rwamucyo thanked Kenya for its unwavering support throughout Rwanda’s post-liberation reconstruction, noting that Nairobi has remained a trusted partner in promoting trade, education, regional integration and economic cooperation.

Addressing young people, he challenged them to protect the truth, reject hatred and misinformation, embrace innovation and become ambassadors of peace, reconciliation and unity.

“The future of Rwanda, the future of Kenya, the future of Africa and indeed the future of our shared humanity rests in your hands,” he said.

The celebration concluded with a renewed commitment by both Kenya and Rwanda to deepen bilateral cooperation while advancing regional peace, economic integration and sustainable development across East Africa and the African continent.