Police Arrest Three Over Violent Attack On Linda Mwananchi Convoy In Kisii, More Suspects Sought

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 5-Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the violent attack on a political convoy linked to the Linda Mwananchi movement along the Kisii–Keroka Road in Keumbu, Kisii County, as police widen investigations into the incident that has heightened concerns over political violence.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the National Police Service (NPS) said investigations established that the attack occurred on Friday, July 3, when a political group was travelling through the area.

The convoy was reportedly headed to Keroka for a political rally after departing Kisii Town.

According to police, officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Kisii Central, working alongside officers from Keumbu Police Station, moved swiftly after the incident and arrested three suspects who are currently in custody.

“A more detailed analysis of the video, alongside wider investigative efforts, is underway with a view to making further arrests,”NPS Spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga said.

The violence erupted after suspected rival youths allegedly blocked the Kisii–Keroka Road at Keumbu before pelting vehicles in the convoy with stones and other objects, leaving several supporters injured and damaging vehicles.

Condemning the attack, the NPS said political intolerance has no place in the country and warned that those involved would face the full force of the law.

“The NPS strongly condemns the events depicted. Political intolerance, in whatever form, is unacceptable and will be rigorously pursued through the criminal justice system,” the statement said.

The Inspector General of the National Police Service has also directed the Internal Affairs Unit (IAU) to expedite an independent assessment of all aspects of the incident, identify any operational gaps that may have contributed to the violence, and recommend appropriate action.

Officers from the unit are already on the ground in Kisii as part of the ongoing inquiry.

Police have appealed to members of the public to assist with investigations by providing any information that could lead to further arrests.

The latest arrests come amid growing scrutiny over politically motivated violence as the country edges closer to a heightened political season, with security agencies under pressure to ensure peaceful political activities and hold perpetrators accountable.