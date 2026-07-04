New APS Recruits Trained To Combat Online Radicalisation And Terror Financing

NAIROBI,Kenya, Jul 4- The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has intensified efforts to strengthen Kenya’s frontline defence against terrorism by equipping Administration Police Service (APS) recruits with specialised skills to identify, prevent and respond to violent extremism before they graduate into active service.

The Countering Violent Extremism (CVE) sensitisation programme, conducted at the National Police College’s Embakasi ‘A’ Training Campus, forms part of a broader strategy to build the operational capacity of newly recruited police officers amid an increasingly complex security environment.

The training, led by officers from the Directorate of Countering Violent Extremism, focused on emerging terrorism trends, radicalisation pathways, recruitment methods and the evolving tactics used by extremist groups, particularly those leveraging digital technologies and online platforms to recruit and influence vulnerable individuals.

“The sensitisation programme forms part of the Directorate’s broader strategy to build Countering Violent Extremism capacity among newly recruited officers undergoing basic police training across National Police Service training colleges ahead of their graduation,” the DCI said.

The recruits were taken through practical sessions on recognising suspicious persons and activities, protective security awareness, intelligence gathering and early intervention measures.

The training also stressed the importance of community engagement, describing it as a critical pillar in preventing extremist influence before it escalates into violence.

A key component of the programme focused on terrorist financing, with facilitators explaining how extremist organisations sustain their operations through illicit cross-border trade, money laundering, illegitimate business ventures, extortion of businesses and the increasing misuse of digital financial platforms.

The recruits also received training on Kenya’s legal and policy framework governing Countering Violent Extremism, with emphasis placed on balancing effective security operations with adherence to the rule of law, human rights and professional policing standards.

As they prepare to join the National Police Service, the recruits were reminded that radicalisation can affect people from diverse social and economic backgrounds.

They were urged to remain vigilant, uphold integrity and professionalism, and exercise sound judgment while carrying out their duties.

The DCI said the sensitisation programme is part of an ongoing initiative to institutionalise Countering Violent Extremism training within police recruit curricula across National Police Service training colleges ahead of officers’ graduation.

The agency reaffirmed its commitment to working with partner institutions to strengthen intelligence-led and community-centred policing approaches aimed at protecting Kenyans from the evolving threats posed by terrorism and violent extremism.