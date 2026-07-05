Police Summon Nyaribari Chache MP Over Attack On Linda Mwananchi Convoy, Arrest Four More Suspects

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 5- Police have widened investigations into the violent attack on a political convoy along the Kisii–Keroka Road by summoning Nyaribari Chache MP Zaheer Jhanda for questioning and arresting four more suspects, bringing the total number of people in custody to seven.

The National Police Service (NPS) said the latest arrests followed sustained investigations into the violence that erupted at Keumbu on Friday, July 3, when supporters linked to the Linda Mwananchi movement were attacked while travelling to Keroka for a political rally.

According to police, the operation was led by officers from Keumbu Police Station and detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Kisii Central, who have been pursuing suspects identified through video footage, witness statements and other intelligence.

“Furthermore, the Hon. Zaheer Jhanda,MP foe Nyaribari Chache, has this morning been summoned to appear before the Kisii County DCI office in connection with the ongoing investigations,” NPS said.

Authorities did not disclose the nature of his involvement, saying investigations are still underway.

The latest arrests come barely a day after detectives announced the arrest of three initial suspects following the attack, during which rival youths allegedly barricaded the Kisii–Keroka Road before hurling stones and other objects at vehicles in the convoy.

Several supporters were reportedly injured while multiple vehicles sustained damage.

Police said investigations remain active as detectives pursue additional leads aimed at identifying everyone involved in planning and executing the attack.

“The National Police Service remains resolute in its commitment to protecting lives and property and will continue to take decisive action against anyone who threatens public safety or disrupts public order,” the Service said.

The NPS reiterated that political intolerance has no place in a democratic society and warned that all perpetrators, regardless of their status, would be subjected to the criminal justice process.

The Inspector General of Police has also directed the Internal Affairs Unit to conduct an independent assessment of the incident, examine the police response and recommend any necessary disciplinary or operational measures.

Police have appealed to members of the public to continue cooperating with investigators by providing information that could assist in identifying other suspects, assuring that all reports would be handled confidentially.