Rwanda Warns Hate Speech and Ethnic Extremism Threat To Great Lakes Peace, Calls for Regional Unity Against Genocide Ideology

NAIROBI, Kenya,Jul 5 — Rwanda has issued a strong warning over the continued spread of genocide ideology in the Great Lakes region, urging African leaders and the international community to take decisive action against hate speech, ethnic extremism and narratives that fuel violence.

The message was delivered by Rwanda’s High Commissioner to Kenya, Ernest Rwamucyo, during celebrations marking the 32nd Anniversary of Rwanda’s Liberation Day (Kwibohora 32) at the Rwanda High Commission in Nairobi on Saturday.

Addressing more than 800 guests, including members of the diplomatic corps, Kenyan government officials, representatives of international organisations and the Rwandan community in Kenya, Rwamucyo said genocide ideology remains a real and present threat nearly three decades after the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

“Genocide ideology is not merely a painful reminder of history. It remains a real and present danger,” he said.

The ambassador pointed to the situation in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, warning that extremist groups continue to spread ethnic hatred, genocide denial and narratives that dehumanise Congolese Tutsi communities.

According to Rwamucyo, such ideologies continue to fuel violence, destabilise the Great Lakes region and undermine ongoing efforts to achieve lasting peace.

“The international community has repeatedly affirmed that genocide begins not with weapons but with words—with hatred, incitement, discrimination and the systematic dehumanisation of others,” he said.

He called for collective regional and international action to confront all forms of hate speech, violent extremism and genocide ideology before they escalate into atrocities.

“Silence in the face of such threats has never protected humanity. History teaches us that prevention requires courage, honesty and timely action,” he added.

The envoy said this year’s Liberation Day theme, “Rwanda’s Journey Continues,” reflects the country’s ongoing commitment to protecting the gains made since liberation in 1994, when the Rwanda Patriotic Front ended the Genocide against the Tutsi.

He said Rwanda’s transformation over the past 32 years, from post-conflict recovery to advances in governance, healthcare, digital innovation, gender equality and economic development, was built on unity, resilience and accountable leadership.

Rwamucyo also thanked Kenya for its longstanding support, describing the two countries’ relationship as one founded on mutual respect, regional cooperation and Pan-African solidarity.

Representing the Government of Kenya, Ambassador Patrick Wamoto, Director General of the Foreign Service Academy, praised Rwanda’s progress over the past three decades, saying its journey demonstrates what can be achieved through visionary leadership, national unity and a shared sense of purpose.

He reaffirmed Kenya’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with Rwanda and working together through regional institutions to promote peace, security, trade and sustainable development.

The event concluded with renewed calls for African nations to remain vigilant against hate-driven ideologies and to uphold the principle of “Never Again” through stronger regional cooperation, dialogue and the protection of human dignity.