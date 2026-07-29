Samsung targets schools with integrated digital classroom platform

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 29 – Samsung Electronics East Africa is targeting Kenya’s growing education technology market with a new digital classroom solution.

The technology company says the platform will help schools modernize teaching as the country expands the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC).

The Samsung Digital Classroom combines Samsung tablets, interactive smart boards and the Knox for Classrooms platform.

The system is designed to improve lesson delivery, classroom collaboration and device management.

Samsung is targeting both public and private schools as demand grows for digital learning solutions.

The platform is also aimed at universities, colleges and technical training institutions.

Speaking during the launch, Samsung Electronics East Africa Mobile Experience B2B Manager Anthony Njihia said the focus is now shifting from simply providing devices to improving learning outcomes.

“Kenya has made significant progress in advancing digital learning, and the next phase is ensuring that technology delivers impact in the classroom. Samsung Digital Classroom has been designed to help education institutions create connected learning environments that are secure, collaborative and easy to manage.”

“This enables teachers to focus on what matters most, which is delivering quality education and improving learner outcomes.”

Njihia said schools and governments are looking for digital solutions that are easy to deploy and manage across multiple institutions.

The launch comes as technology companies increase their focus on Kenya’s education sector, where digital learning is gaining momentum under the Competency-Based Education (CBE).

Samsung said it will continue working with education institutions, government agencies and ecosystem partners to support digital literacy and expand the adoption of technology in classrooms across the country.