Ndoro sprints into Commonwealth Games semis to keep longtime medal hopes alive

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 29, 2026 – Kenya’s Milicent Ndoro secured her slot in the semi-finals of the women’s 200m at the Commonwealth Games, with an impressive showing in Round 1 of the event on Wednesday afternoon.

The National Police Service (NPS) sprinter timed 23.45 seconds to take second place in Heat 2 of the competition, finishing behind winner, Mia Gross of Australia, who clocked 23.21 seconds for the win.

Mamakoli Senaouane of Lesotho clocked 24.04 seconds to finish third — and narrowly miss out on qualification.

The 39-year-old will fancy her chances at a first ever individual medal, having represented the country on many occasions with minimal success.

Ndoro is competing at her fourth consecutive Commonwealth Games, following her debut in the same competition in 2014, also in Glasgow, Scotland.

At the last edition of the club games, she finished sixth in the semi-finals of the women’s 200m after clocking 23.87 seconds.