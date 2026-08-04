Kenya hosts Training for African internet experts to strengthen cybersecurity, digital economy

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 4 – Kenya has hosted internet experts from 25 African countries for a continental training programme aimed at strengthening cybersecurity, improving the management of critical internet infrastructure and supporting Africa’s rapidly growing digital economy.

The two-week African Country Code Top-Level Domain (ccTLD) Training Summit, held in Nairobi, brought together 45 specialists responsible for managing national internet domains across the continent.

The programme was hosted by the Kenya Network Information Centre (KeNIC), funded by the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN), and delivered in partnership with the African Advanced Level Telecommunications Institute (AFRALTI).

Participants received technical and operational training on managing country code top-level domains (ccTLDs), such as Kenya’s .ke, which underpin secure online identities and digital services for governments, businesses and citizens.

Experts said strengthening domain registry operations is becoming increasingly important as Africa expands its digital economy, helping protect users from cyber threats, fraud and identity theft while supporting e-commerce, digital payments, e-government services and cross-border digital trade.

The training covered registry management, cybersecurity, operational resilience and global best practices, with participants set to receive professional certification through AFRALTI.

KeNIC Chief Executive Officer Andrew Lewela said stronger collaboration among African domain registries would be key to securing the continent’s digital future.

“Africa’s internet will not be shaped by individual institutions but through strong partnerships between registries, governments, regulators, the technical community and industry. By working together, we can strengthen the Domain Name System, accelerate digital transformation, expand access and trust online, and position Africa as a leading force in the global digital economy,” he said.

The initiative is part of a broader continental effort to strengthen internet governance and improve the management of Africa’s country code domains through skills development and greater collaboration among registries.

Hosting the summit reinforces Nairobi’s growing role as a regional hub for internet governance, digital innovation and technology skills development.

As internet usage, digital financial services and online commerce continue to expand across Africa, experts say investment in cybersecurity skills and resilient internet infrastructure will be critical to safeguarding users, building trust in digital platforms and unlocking new economic opportunities.