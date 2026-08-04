Kenyan giants Gor Mahia dismiss Al Hilal to reach Cecafa Club Championships final

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 4, 2026 – Gor Mahia cruised to the final of the Cecafa Club Championships with a hard-earned 8-7 victory in postmatch penalties over Sudan’s Al Hilal in a pulsating semi-final at the Kigali Pele Stadium on Tuesday evening.

The Kenyan champions had taken the lead in the 36th minute via an own goal by Steven Ebuela before Al Hilal equalised eight minutes later through Ansumana Samura.

With both teams unable to breach each other’s defence from then on, the game proceeded to extra time where more drama awaited after Jackson Dwang’ was red-carded for foul play.

It mattered little though as Charles Akonnor’s side held on to the end to take the game to post-match penalties where K’Ogalo held their nerve to emerge victorious.

They will now await the winner of the other semi-final between South Sudan’s Jamus FC and Rwanda’s Rayon Sports.

More to follow…