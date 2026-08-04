Rally driver Shegu cries out to Kenyans on behalf of sporting heroes

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 4, 2026 – Top female rally driver Pauline Shegu has called on Kenyans to support their countrymen and women relentlessly as they represent the country at various sporting events, nationally and internationally.

Shegu opines that such kind of support will motivate the sportspersons and enable them cope with the pressure of carrying not only their personal aspirations but also the hopes of a nation.

“These athletes have dedicated countless hours, made immense sacrifices, and committed themselves to representing our nation on the global stage. They carry not only their personal dreams but also the hopes and pride of an entire country,” the WRC Safari Rally regular said.

Shegu adds that Kenyan support for sportsmen and women should not be predicated on their performances but on the fact their exploits are borne out of a love for the country and desire to make it proud.

“Let us celebrate and support them regardless of the outcome. Victory is important, but the courage, determination, resilience, and commitment they demonstrate while wearing the Kenyan colours are equally worthy of our admiration and respect,” Shegu said.

She added: “As a nation, let us unite in cheering them on, uplifting their spirits, and reminding them that Kenya stands firmly behind them. Our support can inspire them to reach even greater heights and continue making our country proud.”

Shegu’s comments come in the wake of a busy month for the country at various international competitions, including the Commonwealth Games and the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon).

Team Kenya finished 13th on the medal table in Glasgow, courtesy of three gold, four silver and five bronze.

On the other hand, the national women’s football team, Harambee Starlets, were unfortunate to exit the Wafcon in Morocco, despite a spirited show against the hosts, Senegal and Algeria in their Group A matches.

Meanwhile, the national Under 20 athletics team are in the United States for the World Championships in Oregon.