Harambee Starlets pay painful price for profligacy as Senegal dim Wafcon hopes

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 30, 2026 – Harambee Starlets’ return to the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) after a decade ended in heartbreaking fashion on Thursday night as a wasteful performance saw them crash to a 1-0 defeat against Senegal at the Olympic Stadium in Rabat.

Despite dominating long stretches of the second half and carving out 16 shots on goal, Beldine Odemba’s side was undone by a single lapse in concentration, leaving their knockout hopes hanging by the thinnest of threads.

The match began with Kenya showing much more intent than in their 4-0 opening defeat to Morocco.

The Starlets moved the ball quickly, pushing Senegal back into their own half and creating early half-chances.

But, just as Kenya looked to be settling into a comfortable rhythm, Senegal struck a bitter sucker punch in the 35th minute.

Seynabou Mbengue pounced on loose defensive marking inside the penalty area to slot past Lilian Awuor, giving the West Africans a lead against the run of play.

Whatever words Coach Odemba offered at the break clearly fired up the team.

Kenya emerged for the second half like a squad possessed, throwing everything forward in search of an equalizer.

Forward Tereza Engesha endured an agonizing night in front of goal, rattling the woodwork twice, including a agonizing one-on-one chip over the goalkeeper that crashed off the crossbar.

Youngster Marion Serenge and captain Mwanalima Adam worked tirelessly to split the Senegalese defense, but the final touch continued to elude the Starlets when it mattered most.

At the other end, goalkeeper Lilian Awuor kept Kenya’s hopes alive with sheer grit.

Awuor produced a series of crucial saves inside the final 15 minutes, diving low in the 80th minute to push away a dangerous direct free-kick and standing firm on a late counter-attack to keep the deficit at one.

Through seven tense minutes of added time, Kenya pushed forward in desperation, but the referee’s final whistle confirmed the cruel reality.

Sitting bottom of Group A with zero points, Kenya will need a miracle in their final group match against Algeria on August 3 to have any mathematical chance of progressing.