Kenyan trio sail through to final of women’s mile at Commonwealth Games

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 30, 2026 – The Kenyan trio of Teresiah Gateri, Rosemary Longisa and Naomi Korir sailed to the next stage of the Commonwealth Games with impressive performances in Round 1 of the women’s mile in Glasgow on Thursday afternoon.

Gateri, the 2021 World Under 20 3000m champion, timed a season’s best (SB) of 4:33.11 to claim first place in Heat 1.

Olympics silver medalist Jessica Hull of Australia took second place after clocking 4:34.20, ahead of third-placed Abbey Caldwell — her fellow countrywoman — who ran a SB of 4:34.87.

Meanwhile, Korir and Longisa followed each other closely in Heat 2, finishing fourth and fifth respectively.

Korir clocked a SB of 4:31.80 as the American-based Longisa ran 4:32.02 to secure her place in the semis.

The top honour in that heat went to Australian Claudia Hollingsworth who ran a personal best (PB) of 4:31.17, ahead of Canadian Lucia Staford (4:321.27) and Ava Lloyd of Wales (4:13.41) who finished second and third respectively.

The Kenyan trio will be hoping for a podium sweep when they return to the tartan on Saturday night for the final.