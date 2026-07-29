Small girl doing big things! Cherotich cruises to gold medal at Commonwealth Games

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 29, 2026 – Faith Cherotich cemented her status as the queen of the women’s 3000m steeplechase, cruising to victory at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on Wednesday night.

The youngster clocked a games record (GR) of 9:01.76 to cross the finish line first, as England’s Elise Thorner took silver after coming second in a personal best (PB) of 9:05.45.

The 2020 Olympic champion, Peruth Chemutai of Uganda, bagged bronze after claiming the final podium place in 9:09.96.

Another Kenyan in the race, Celestine Biwot, finished seventh after clocking 9:33.61.

The latest win continues Cherotich’s unbridled dominance in the water-jump-and-barrier race, coming close to a year after she won the world title in Tokyo last year.

The 22-year-old also won bronze at the 2024 Paris Olympics, running 8:55.15 to finish third.

Her win is the second gold for at the same competition for Kenya after Edmund Serem set the tone on Tuesday in — coincidentally — the men’s 3000m steeplechase.