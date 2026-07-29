Power outage disrupts electricity supply in Nairobi, Coast, Central Rift

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 29 – Power outage disrupts electricity supply in Nairobi, the Coast, the Mt. Kenya region and parts of the Central Rift, with Kenya Power saying customers in the North Rift and Western regions remain unaffected.

In a statement issued on Wednesday evening, the utility said its technical teams had been deployed to restore electricity to the affected areas as quickly as possible, but did not immediately disclose the cause of the widespread blackout or provide a timeline for full restoration.

The outage disrupted homes, businesses and public institutions across several parts of the country, forcing some consumers to rely on backup power sources as engineers worked to restore supply.

Kenya Power said electricity supply remained stable in parts of the North Rift and Western regions, which were not affected by the outage.

“We wish to inform our esteemed customers that we are experiencing a widespread power outage affecting customers in Nairobi, Coast, Mt. Kenya and parts of Central Rift. However, parts of North Rift and Western regions are on supply,” the company said.

It apologised for the inconvenience caused and appealed to customers for patience as restoration efforts continued, saying its technical teams were working to return power to the affected regions as quickly as possible.