World champ Faith Cherotich reveals worst fear ahead of Commonwealth Games gold

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 30, 2026 – Newly-crowned Commonwealth Games champion Faith Cherotich admits her biggest worry heading into the women’s 3000m steeplechase final was the cold Glasgow weather.

Cherotich says she simply wanted to cross the finish line first although she knew any slight change in weather could muddy the waters for her.

“We have been training in sunny weather and just seeing it rain the other day (Tuesday), the biggest fear was that the same could happen today. I wasn’t thinking and hoping for any other thing except to win the race,” the 22-year-old confessed.

The youngster’s fears are understandable considering it was on that rainy Tuesday night that her fellow countryman, Ferdinand Omanyala, saw his hopes of a second successive Commonwealth Games crown billow in smoke.

The African record holder went out of contention on a whimper, finishing sixth in the semis of the men’s 100m after clocking 10.19 seconds.

Cherotich was not to be denied though as she clocked a Games Record (GR) of 9:01.76 to win the race, and claim her second ever title at the senior level — after winning the world crown at last year’s World Championships in Tokyo.

The Kaliyet-born runner admitted she was not surprised about her win.

“I thank God for the win tonight…it was what I was expecting coming into the race because I have prepared so well. Barring a change of weather, I always knew I could perform well. Of course, I did not expect to smash the games record,” the 2022 World Under 20 champion said.

With another medal in her cabinet, the youngster has come of age, steadily rising from the ranks as a shy-faced, petite student with big dreams in her heart.

The Commonwealth Games title is yet another testament of her burgeoning status as the queen of the 3000m steeplechase.