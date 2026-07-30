Former Treasury CS Ndung’u Claims Ruto Is Weakening Independent Institutions

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 30 – Former Treasury Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung’u has accused President William Ruto of eroding the independence of public institutions, arguing that political interference has created a culture of fear among public officials.

Speaking on Thursday, Ndung’u said Kenya possesses capable institutions and qualified individuals who can uphold integrity, but their effectiveness is diminished when political leaders exert undue influence over independent offices.

“The capacity to do the right thing exists, but it is often undermined by institutional failure, where individuals seek to overrun institutions. Right now, the current president overruns all the institutions, and as a result, everyone within those institutions feels compelled to conform out of fear,” Ndung’u said.

The former Treasury CS said he deliberately avoided participating in questionable financial dealings during his time at the National Treasury, insisting that public officials must consider the long-term consequences of their decisions.

“I refused to engage in questionable deals while serving in the Ministry of Finance. I simply couldn’t do it because I knew those actions would follow you to your grave. They don’t disappear when a regime leaves office,” he said.

Ndung’u also disclosed that some of his former colleagues became entangled in legal and ethical controversies that remained unresolved for years, saying the burden of those cases persisted throughout their lives.

“I had friends who became entangled in such matters, including some at the Central Bank. Even by the time they died, those issues were still haunting them. Their cases were never concluded, and that in itself became a form of punishment,” he added.

He maintained that strong institutions and principled leadership are essential in safeguarding public officers from improper political pressure, stressing that while governments and political climates change, accountability endures.

“Ultimately, it is only individual and institutional capacity that gives someone the courage to say no, because they understand that the consequences will follow them. Political circumstances change, and the rules of the game also change,” Ndung’u said.