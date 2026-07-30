Two Killed, 26 Injured After Hearse Carrying Mourners Overturns on Muhoroni-Londiani Road

KISUMU, Kenya, Jul 30 – Two people were killed and at least 26 others injured after a hearse carrying mourners escorting the body of a deceased person overturned along the Muhoroni-Londiani Road in Kericho County early Thursday morning.

Police said the fatal crash occurred at about 4:50 a.m. at the Tunnel area, approximately seven kilometres east of Fort Ternan Police Station.

According to a police report, the accident involved a Mercedes-Benz bus belonging to KUPA Kenya Hearse Services, which was transporting mourners accompanying the body of the late Jayden Kamau towards Muhoroni.

Police said the bus was being driven by Emmanuel Osembo, 33, when he allegedly lost control of the vehicle upon reaching the Tunnel area.

The vehicle veered off the road to the left before rolling once.

“The vehicle was heading towards Muhoroni carrying mourners escorting the body of the late Jayden Kamau. On reaching the Tunnel area, the driver lost physical control of the vehicle, veered off the road to the left and rolled once,” the police report stated.

Their bodies were moved to St. Vincent Mortuary for preservation, identification and postmortem examinations.

Police said 26 passengers sustained injuries, ranging from cuts and bruises to chest, head and spinal injuries, while two victims were reported unconscious at the scene.

The injured were rushed to nearby health facilities for treatment.

Among those injured were elderly passengers, adults and several children, with injuries including deep head cuts, chest injuries, fractures, dislocated shoulders, back injuries and general body trauma.

Police officers visited the scene and documented evidence before towing the damaged vehicle to Fort Ternan Police Station, where it has been detained pending mechanical inspection.

Investigators have opened an inquiry into the crash, with preliminary investigations pointing to the driver losing control of the vehicle.