ODPP Clears KUPPET Treasurer Wicks Njenga of Forgery Claims, Orders DCI to Close Probe

NAIROBI,Kenya July 30- The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has cleared Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) National Treasurer Wicks Mwethi Njenga of allegations that he forged official documents by using different names in his identity records, directing the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to close the inquiry for lack of evidence.

In a decision communicated to the DCI in a letter dated June 12, 2026, the prosecution said investigations had failed to establish a prosecutable case against Njenga and concluded that there was no realistic prospect of securing a conviction.

“We therefore direct that this file be closed with no further police action,” Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Robert Oyembo wrote in the letter issued on behalf of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The complaint had been lodged by former Bomet Central Member of Parliament and former KUPPET Assistant National Treasurer Ronald Kiprotich Tonui, who questioned the authenticity of Njenga’s academic and identification documents.

According to the inquiry file, Tonui alleged that Njenga was using different names in his Kenya National Identity Card, university degree certificate and Teachers Service Commission (TSC) records, raising suspicion that some of the documents may have been obtained unlawfully.

However, after reviewing the duplicate inquiry file submitted by the DCI, prosecutors concluded that the evidence presented did not support the offence of making a document without authority contrary to Section 357(a) of the Penal Code.

“The evidence in the police duplicate does not meet the threshold required of a prosecutable case with a realistic and reasonable prospect of a conviction against the suspect,” the ODPP stated.

“It is evident that the allegations against E1 Wicks Mwethi Njenga lack merit.”

The prosecution’s findings traced Njenga’s identity from birth through his education and employment history, concluding that the differences in the names appearing in various documents reflected historical variations rather than evidence of forgery.

Investigators established that Njenga was born on November 5, 1962, to Robert Njenga Mwethi and Nellie Njoki Munyinyi. His baptism card records his name as Wicks Mwethi, while his birth certificate identifies him as Wicks Leonard Njenga.

The inquiry further found that he sat his 1976 Certificate of Primary Education examination under the name Njenga Mwithi, his Kenya Certificate of Education examination in 1980 as Leonard Mwethi, and his Form Six examination in 1983 as Leonard Njenga Mwithi.

The ODPP also noted that Njenga was subsequently issued with National Identity Card No. 5697042 bearing the name Wicks Mwethi Njenga, before joining Kenyatta University to pursue a Bachelor of Education (Arts) degree.

University records confirmed that he graduated on December 8, 1988, with a Second Class Honours (Lower Division) under the name Leonard Njenga Mwethi.

Further investigations established that the Kenya Revenue Authority had registered his Personal Identification Number (PIN) under the name Wicks Mwethi Njenga, while records from the Teachers Service Commission showed he was employed on May 11, 1988, under the name Mwethi Leonard Njenga.

The TSC also confirmed that teacher registration number 273299 belongs to Wicks Leonard Njenga Mwethi, who served as a teacher from May 23, 1988, until September 2004 and is currently the National Treasurer of KUPPET.

Investigators additionally verified an affidavit of attestation of names sworn on April 11, 2018. The law firm of Kimani Kahete & Co. Advocates confirmed that the affidavit had been executed before them by Wicks Mwethi Njenga using his national identity card.

In explaining its decision, the ODPP said every charging decision must satisfy established legal standards before criminal proceedings can commence.

“The decision whether to charge is guided by the relevance, admissibility, reliability, credibility, availability and the strength of the rebuttal evidence coupled with public interest considerations,” the prosecution stated.

Having found no evidence capable of sustaining the charge, the ODPP ordered that the duplicate police file be returned to investigators with instructions to terminate the inquiry.