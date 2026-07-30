Farmers Urged to Diversify Crops as Climate Change Threatens Maize Production

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 30 – Farmers across Kenya have been urged to move away from overreliance on maize production and embrace crop diversification and agroecology to build resilience against climate change, desertification and increasingly unpredictable weather patterns.

Agriculture Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development, Peter Owoko, said continued dependence on maize was exposing farmers to significant risks as changing rainfall patterns, pests and fluctuating market prices threaten food security and household incomes.

Speaking during the 3rd Agroecology Symposium Kenya at the Kenya School of Monetary Studies, Owoko noted that thousands of farmers continue to cultivate maize even in regions where the crop performs poorly, particularly in Kenya’s arid and semi-arid lands (ASALs).

The symposium, themed “Transforming Agrifood Systems through Agroecology: A One Health Approach for Inclusive, Sustainable and Resilient Futures,” was organised by the Participatory Ecological Land Use Management (PELUM) Kenya in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development.

Owoko encouraged farmers in drought-prone regions to invest in climate-resilient crops such as sorghum, finger millet and other small grains, saying they are better suited to harsh climatic conditions and can deliver more reliable harvests.

“If farmers in regions which are not favourable to maize must grow grains, then let them plant sorghum and finger millet, which will give them better yields and ensure food security,” he said.

He also recommended expanding the cultivation of tuber crops such as cassava and sweet potatoes, noting that they can reduce crop losses, improve household nutrition and withstand harsh climatic conditions better than maize.

According to Owoko, increasing desertification and shrinking arable land make it imperative for farmers to adopt crops that can thrive under changing environmental conditions.

The Agriculture Secretary acknowledged that farmers’ continued dependence on maize is largely driven by consumer demand, pointing out that maize meal remains Kenya’s dominant staple food.

“Kenyans are also to blame since many families believe that there is no food if they do not have maize flour. It is therefore very important to diversify diets for better nutrition,” he said.

He called for a national shift in dietary habits to encourage consumption of a wider range of cereals and root crops, which would in turn create stronger markets for diversified agricultural production.

Owoko said below-average rainfall experienced this year has significantly reduced maize yields in several parts of the country, including Kenya’s traditional grain-producing regions in the Rift Valley and Western Kenya.

The poor harvests, he warned, have left thousands of farming households vulnerable to food insecurity and income losses.

He urged farmers to seek guidance from agricultural extension officers on crop varieties best suited to their ecological zones while adopting climate-smart farming techniques to improve resilience.

Owoko described agroecology as a practical solution for achieving sustainable agriculture, environmental conservation and long-term food security.

He highlighted practices such as the use of organic fertilisers, crop diversification, water conservation, integrated pest management and improved soil management as essential components of climate-smart agriculture.

He said these approaches not only lower production costs but also improve soil fertility, reduce dependence on synthetic inputs and strengthen resilience against climate-related shocks.

“Over time, agroecology reduces production costs, strengthens resilience to climate change and improves soil health for future generations,” he said.

He added that diversified farming systems also spread production risks, enhance biodiversity and provide farmers with access to multiple markets, creating additional income opportunities.

Owoko reaffirmed the government’s commitment to promoting sustainable agriculture through research, farmer training and partnerships with development organisations and other stakeholders.

He noted that Kenya has made significant progress in mainstreaming agroecology since 2023 through the implementation of the National Agroecology Strategy for Food Systems Transformation (NAS-FST).

The strategy aims to transform Kenya’s food systems by promoting environmentally sustainable farming practices while improving nutrition, protecting biodiversity and strengthening the resilience of farming communities against climate change.